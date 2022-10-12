Matt Riddle Says Daniel Cormier Should Wrestle in WWE After Extreme Rules Performance

AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File

Former UFC heavyweight and light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier has support from at least one WWE Superstar on a potential pursuit of a career in pro wrestling.

Cormier served as the special guest referee for the Fight Pit match between Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins at Extreme Rules on Saturday, and during an appearance on ESPN's DC & RC show this week (h/t Subhojeet Mukherjee of Ringside News), Riddle said the following:

"You know, I think everybody performed well. I personally dig DC though, I think he did a great job refereeing. But I think he's bigger and stronger and better than just refereeing, you know. I think DC should lace up some boots and step into the squared circle, that's just my opinion."

Cormier didn't have to get too physically involved at Extreme Rules, but he asserted his authority and called for the bell when Riddle made Rollins tap out.

The 43-year-old Cormier is a longtime wrestling fan, and while he hasn't indicated that he has any plans to have a match in WWE, he would seemingly be a natural fit.

Cormier already has an understanding of what it takes to thrive in pro wrestling, plus he has plenty of name recognition and crossover appeal, which is something WWE often looks for when bringing in outside talent.

Many athletes have successfully transitioned from MMA to wrestling, with Riddle being among the most obvious examples, along with Ronda Rousey and Ken Shamrock.

Also, the presence of Brock Lesnar in WWE could appeal to Cormier since they were supposed to fight in UFC after Lesnar confronted Cormier in 2018; however, it never happened.

Lesnar vs. Cormier would generate a ton of interest for WWE, so if Cormier is at all open to the idea, one can only assume WWE would push hard to make it happen.

