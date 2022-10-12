Report: Suns Inquired About Jordan Clarkson in Potential Jae Crowder Trade with Jazz

Jordan Clarkson (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

The Phoenix Suns have reportedly "inquired" about Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson as part of their trade talks centered around forward Jae Crowder.

Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer reported Wednesday that Crowder, who's away from Suns training camp while awaiting a deal, is the "main transactional domino front offices across the league are waiting to see fall" ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season.

