AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from October 12

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

New AEW signee Renee Paquette kicked off the show by welcoming Toronto's own, Christian Cage, to the stage. Captain Charisma vowed that Luchasaurus' victory over Jack Perry in the night's opening contest was as certain as the Maple Leafs losing in the first round of the playoffs.

The massive Luchasaurus dominated the action early and often, overpowering his former tag team championship partner. After the commercial, Perry escaped the grasp of his opponent and repeatedly avoided being put through a table at ringside.

Instead, he delivered a sunset flip powerbomb from the apron and through the table.

Later, near-falls ensued with each combatant teasing victory but proving unable to keep his opponent down. The artist frequently known as Jungle Boy delivered Cage's own Killswitch to Luchasaurus, then applied the Snare Trap but the big man escaped.

Moments later, he delivered a chokeslam from the top and a Burning Hammer for the win.

The match was damn good, easily Luchasaurus' best, and sets the feud up to continue. Perry is a proven big-match competitor so his excellence here was less of a surprise but the big man held up his end of the bargain and the result was a fantastic opener in front of a red-hot, excited crowd.

Result

Luchasaurus defeated Perry

Grade

B

Top Moments