AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from October 12October 12, 2022
AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from October 12
For the first time, All Elite Wrestling ventured north of the border to Toronto for an episode of Dynamite, headlined by an epic third encounter between Bryan Danielson and Ring of Honor World champion Chris Jericho.
The fearsome foes wrote the latest chapter in a feud that has also prominently featured ROH Pure champion Daniel Garcia.
Did the gifted mat technician make an appearance in the hotly anticipated main event, and what else went down Wednesday night in Canada?
Find out now with this recap of the October 12 TBS broadcast.
Match Card
- ROH World Championship Match: Bryan Danielson vs. Chris Jericho (c)
- AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match: Orange Cassidy vs. Pac (c)
- Billy Gunn vs. Swerve Strickland
- "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry vs. Luchasaurus
- AEW Interim Women's World Champion: Toni Storm and Hikaru Shida vs. Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. and Jamie Hayter
- WarJoe in action
- MJF promo
"Jungle Boy" Jack Perry vs. Luchasaurus
- Cage mocking the Maple Leafs gained big heat from this writer. Leave Auston Matthews, William Nylander and the boys alone.
- Perry stared down at the pyro grate during his entrance, a nice call-back to All Out and the spot that made this match possible.
- Cage attempted to manifest Jim Ross instead of Excalibur but, alas, was stuck with the mask-wearing play-by-play guy.
- "That should be a DQ!" Cage exclaimed following the table spot, rightly pointing out that Perry technically used a weapon.
- A backstage confrontation between Stokley Hathaway's The Firm, Matt Hardy and Private Party ended with a challenge for Friday night. If Isiah Kassidy defeats Ethan Page, Private Party wins their contractual freedom. If not, The Firm wins Hardy's contract, too.
New AEW signee Renee Paquette kicked off the show by welcoming Toronto's own, Christian Cage, to the stage. Captain Charisma vowed that Luchasaurus' victory over Jack Perry in the night's opening contest was as certain as the Maple Leafs losing in the first round of the playoffs.
The massive Luchasaurus dominated the action early and often, overpowering his former tag team championship partner. After the commercial, Perry escaped the grasp of his opponent and repeatedly avoided being put through a table at ringside.
Instead, he delivered a sunset flip powerbomb from the apron and through the table.
Later, near-falls ensued with each combatant teasing victory but proving unable to keep his opponent down. The artist frequently known as Jungle Boy delivered Cage's own Killswitch to Luchasaurus, then applied the Snare Trap but the big man escaped.
Moments later, he delivered a chokeslam from the top and a Burning Hammer for the win.
The match was damn good, easily Luchasaurus' best, and sets the feud up to continue. Perry is a proven big-match competitor so his excellence here was less of a surprise but the big man held up his end of the bargain and the result was a fantastic opener in front of a red-hot, excited crowd.
Result
Luchasaurus defeated Perry
Grade
B
Top Moments
WarJoe vs. Nick Comoroto and QT Marshall
- Dax Harwood motioned to his arm, suggesting goosebumps upon the pop he and Cash Wheeler received.
QT Marshall made the mistake of talking trash prior to his and Nick Comoroto's match against ROH Television champion Samoa Joe and TNT champion Wardlow.
He paid for it.
WarJoe deposited the loudmouth on the floor before teeing off on Comoroto. Solid teamwork led to a mostly uncontested win. After the match, the victors looked to punish Marshall but Prince Nana, The Gates of Agony and Brian Cage interrupted.
FTR cut the heel promo short, arriving amid a thunderous ovation. Dax Harwood revealed they will partner with Shawn Spears to face Cage and the Gates Friday night on Rampage. The Chairman of AEW joined his NXT alumni with a nice reaction from the fans.
Joe and Wardlow are an entertaining duo but Wardlow has cooled off exponentially since Double or Nothing and feels very much like just another guy on a roster full of them right now. Mixing him up in the Ring of Honor stuff does not help.
FTR has remained enormously over despite questionable booking, a reflection of the appreciation the audience has for the tandem.
Spears leaning into his "10" gimmick is funny in that the company that has repeatedly knocked and mocked NXT, only to dust off one of its most organically over gimmicks to reinvigorate a guy it seemingly forgot for months on end.
Result
WarJoe defeated The Factory
Grade
C+
Top Moments