NFL Rumors: Dolphins 'Optimistic' Tyreek Hill Plays Through Foot Injury vs. Vikings

Elsa/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins reportedly believe wide receiver Tyreek Hill will be able to play in Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Dolphins are "optimistic" he will take the field even though he has been in a walking boot because of a foot injury. Hill has appeared in all five games in his first season for the Dolphins.

There will be plenty of star power on the field at wide receiver with Hill and Jaylen Waddle on Miami's side and Justin Jefferson lining up for Minnesota.

Hill has answered any questions about whether he would remain a force without QB Patrick Mahomes and has once again been a problem for opposing secondaries because of his speed, racking up 38 catches for 524 yards and two touchdowns.

He appears well on his way to adding a seventh Pro Bowl selection to his resume.

The bigger question for the Dolphins comes at quarterback, as NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) is not expected to play against the Vikings even though he is returning to practice Wednesday.

Backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater also exited the team's most recent game against the New York Jets and was placed in concussion protocol.

Skylar Thompson, a seventh-round pick in the 2022 draft, came in for Bridgewater and went 19-of-33 for 166 yards, zero touchdowns and one interception during the 40-17 loss to the Jets.

Miami started 3-0 on the season and looked like it could challenge the Buffalo Bills in the AFC East after a head-to-head win in Week 3. However, the team has lost two straight games as health concerns have become an overarching issue.

The Dolphins can at least take solace in Hill's status, as he will give whichever quarterback is under center a true No. 1 option.