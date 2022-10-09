Dolphins' Teddy Bridgewater Out vs. Jets Due to Concussion Protocol; Passed Tests

Dolphins' Teddy Bridgewater Out vs. Jets Due to Concussion Protocol; Passed TestsOctober 9, 2022
Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the New York Jets after he was evaluated for a head injury and replaced by Skylar Thompson.
Bridgewater was replaced under the updated concussion protocol, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network:
Ian Rapoport @RapSheet
<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Dolphins?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Dolphins</a> QB Teddy Bridgewater was ruled out due to the concussion protocol, to be specific. He passed the tests administered by docs, but due to the new adjustments to the protocol and based on what the spotter saw, he was ruled out.
The Louisville product came into 2022 as the backup to Tua Tagovailoa, but the starter was already sidelined for Sunday's game because of a head injury.
Bridgewater entered play having completed 56 percent of his passes for 193 yards, one touchdown and one interception this season.
A 2015 Pro Bowler, he played in only one game during the 2016 and 2017 seasons after suffering a serious leg injury that threatened his career. He has been largely healthy since returning to football late in the 2017 campaign.