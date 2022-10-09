Dolphins' Teddy Bridgewater Out vs. Jets Due to Concussion Protocol; Passed Tests

David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the New York Jets after he was evaluated for a head injury and replaced by Skylar Thompson.

Bridgewater was replaced under the updated concussion protocol, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network:

The Louisville product came into 2022 as the backup to Tua Tagovailoa, but the starter was already sidelined for Sunday's game because of a head injury.

Bridgewater entered play having completed 56 percent of his passes for 193 yards, one touchdown and one interception this season.

A 2015 Pro Bowler, he played in only one game during the 2016 and 2017 seasons after suffering a serious leg injury that threatened his career. He has been largely healthy since returning to football late in the 2017 campaign.