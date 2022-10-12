NFL Rumors: Odell Beckham Jr. 'Will Be Explored' by Bills amid WR Injuries

AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman

The Buffalo Bills are not the most likely landing spot for free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. However, that doesn't mean the franchise won't consider signing him.

Adding Beckham "will be explored" by the Bills, according to The Athletic's Tim Graham. as the team is down a couple of receivers with Jamison Crowder (ankle) and Jake Kumerow (ankle) out. However, "a lot will need to fall in place (and injury issues to intensify) for the Bills to commit."

Bills star Von Miller has been vocal about wanting Beckham to sign with the Bills. Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show (h/t Mike McDaniel of Sports Illustrated) in August, he said the "door is open" for Beckham to sign with the franchise.

The 29-year-old is recovering from the ACL injury he suffered in his left knee during the Los Angeles Rams' win in Super Bowl LVI. But at full strength, Beckham would combine with Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis to give Josh Allen and the 4-1 Bills a plethora of receiving options.

Beckham is not expected to make his return until at least November and possibly December, so his decision is on hold for now.

