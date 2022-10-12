X

    James Wiseman Excites Warriors Fans After Scoring 18 Points in 18 Minutes vs. Blazers

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVOctober 12, 2022

    Golden State Warriors center James Wiseman during an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks in San Francisco, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
    AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

    Golden State Warriors center James Wiseman appears ready for the regular season and has fans buzzing following a strong performance in the team's 131-98 preseason win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday night.

    After racking up 18 points on 6-of-8 shooting, plus seven rebounds, two assists and one block in just 18 minutes, Wiseman discussed how much he is enjoying being back on the court:

    Warriors on NBCS @NBCSWarriors

    "This is the most fun I've had. Two years been really hard for me." - James Wiseman <a href="https://t.co/Qf8G5fbU5j">pic.twitter.com/Qf8G5fbU5j</a>

    Wiseman missed the Warriors' entire 2021-22 season, including their playoff run to a championship, because of a knee injury, but he had some highlight-worthy plays Tuesday night:

    Warriors on NBCS @NBCSWarriors

    Donte and Wiseman running the pick and roll <a href="https://t.co/nyCZh5iwk3">pic.twitter.com/nyCZh5iwk3</a>

    Warriors on NBCS @NBCSWarriors

    Wiseman fights through contact for the and-one <a href="https://t.co/jtALytuP6H">pic.twitter.com/jtALytuP6H</a>

    The 21-year-old 7-footer was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 draft out of Memphis, and while he showed flashes of brilliance as a rookie, his season was cut short.

    There are still going to be questions about his durability, but he has the potential to be a major contributor this season:

    Bonta Hill @BontaHill

    So much room to grow, but you can see James Wiseman getting better and better with every game/rep.

    Rcito 🇵🇷⚡️ @ramon_rican

    I’ve seen enough<br><br>If I’ve EVER doubted Wiseman in the past, I’m apologizing right now<br><br>He’s gonna be a GUY

    James Wiseman Excites Warriors Fans After Scoring 18 Points in 18 Minutes vs. Blazers
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Iceberg Slim @SL7MB4NDZ

    Wiseman has taken a massive leap in every area of his game.<br>Defensively he stays on his feet, looks to protect the rim, doesn’t bite on pump feints, and is doing a VERY good job at boxing out the bigs.<br>He doesn’t always get the board but his boxing out has been very good

    @egoovo

    all of u better apologize to wiseman right now

    The Dynasty Continues!!! @RogerDorn5

    What was impressive about Wiseman tonight was his 18 points came totally in the flow of the game. His rookie year, everytime he had a decent scoring night, it always came at the expense of the team...at the expense of running a fluid offense. Was really good to see tonight.

    Chef Curry @baby_face_goat

    I’ve been waiting for wiseman to prove the haters wrong for a long time <a href="https://t.co/Wr5xbqqt4X">pic.twitter.com/Wr5xbqqt4X</a>

    jason battle @jasontbattle

    i’m not even a receipts guy but the way folks was slandering wiseman the last few years was despicable

    MD 🇳🇬💪🏾 @MDNigerianTakes

    Wiseman proving his own fanbase wrong every time he plays basketball

    UG(SCDG) @SCDG2330

    James Wiseman getting better, Better and BETTER 🔥🔥🔥

    Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

    James Wiseman looks significantly improved as a finisher this preseason. His touch on shortrange shots looks a lot better.

    Wiseman and the Warriors cruised even with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Jordan Poole and Draymond Green on the bench. Once they're all back on the court with a healthy Wiseman, the team looks even deeper and more well-rounded than it was last season.

    The Warriors will tip off regular-season action Tuesday at home versus the Los Angeles Lakers.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.