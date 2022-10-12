Magic's Paolo Banchero Impresses Twitter with Strong Preseason Showing vs. Grizzlies

AP Photo/John Raoux

Paolo Banchero sure looked the part of the top overall pick on Tuesday night.

The rookie forward was excellent, helping lead the Magic to a 109-105 win over Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies in preseason NBA action.

Banchero finished 6-of-9 from the field, scoring 17 points to go along with nine rebounds and two assists.

And yes, NBA Twitter was impressed:

There is some debate whether Banchero was the right selection with the top overall pick when the Magic somewhat surprisingly made him that selection over players like center Chet Holmgren and forward Jabari Smith Jr.

That, of course, isn't a debate that will be settled anytime soon, especially with Holmgren set to miss the entirety of the 2022-23 season with a Lisfranc injury in his right foot. At the very least, a meaningless preseason game in October won't provide a definitive conclusion.

But Banchero has shown growth in the preseason and looked like a top prospect on Tuesday, even if the majority of his production came in the first three quarters. It's clear his ability to impact the game as an inside-outside scorer and facilitator will pay immediate dividends for a very young but talented Magic team.

Nobody will expect this bunch to be a playoff contender in the loaded Eastern Conference. But they'll be a fun watch and a tough matchup night in and night out, led by the dynamic Banchero.