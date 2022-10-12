X

    Magic's Paolo Banchero Impresses Twitter with Strong Preseason Showing vs. Grizzlies

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVOctober 12, 2022

    Orlando Magic's Paolo Banchero (5) looks for a shot against Memphis Grizzlies' Santi Aldama (7) during the first half of an NBA preseason basketball game Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
    AP Photo/John Raoux

    Paolo Banchero sure looked the part of the top overall pick on Tuesday night.

    The rookie forward was excellent, helping lead the Magic to a 109-105 win over Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies in preseason NBA action.

    Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic

    first bucket in the O for <a href="https://twitter.com/Pp_doesit?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Pp_doesit</a> 🪄 <a href="https://t.co/C78nJFysf7">pic.twitter.com/C78nJFysf7</a>

    NBA @NBA

    Paolo Banchero shows some STRENGTH in the paint. 😤<br><br>Live now on NBA TV and the NBA App. <a href="https://t.co/YoDZ2J81LA">pic.twitter.com/YoDZ2J81LA</a>

    Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic

    🇩🇪 franz to paolo 🇮🇹 <a href="https://t.co/8RnUOAnn74">pic.twitter.com/8RnUOAnn74</a>

    Banchero finished 6-of-9 from the field, scoring 17 points to go along with nine rebounds and two assists.

    And yes, NBA Twitter was impressed:

    Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

    this Bol Bol/Bamba/Banchero front court is League Pass heaven.

    John Karalis 🇬🇷 🇺🇦 @John_Karalis

    Orlando is going to be tough this year. I don't know how many wins it'll mean, but Wagner and Banchero could be trouble

    Ross Kreines @rosskre

    Paolo Banchero can score the ball in many ways whether working from the perimeter or low post.He does a good job creating space with shot fakes,jab steps and using his lower body to create contact.Also,great job establishing himself in low post,will find the open man and rebounds

    The Lando @TheLando__

    Paolo Banchero’s growth through just four pre-season games has been really impressive. <br><br>He’s getting comfortable fast.

    Murph. @supmurph

    Paolo Banchero gonna be so damn good.

    EVRYDAY Carter @EVRYDAYCarter

    Banchero just bullying the Grizzlies at the rim. This kid is absolutely a #1.

    connor goebel @goebsy_goebel

    Paolo Banchero just makes this Magic team so much better

    There is some debate whether Banchero was the right selection with the top overall pick when the Magic somewhat surprisingly made him that selection over players like center Chet Holmgren and forward Jabari Smith Jr.

    That, of course, isn't a debate that will be settled anytime soon, especially with Holmgren set to miss the entirety of the 2022-23 season with a Lisfranc injury in his right foot. At the very least, a meaningless preseason game in October won't provide a definitive conclusion.

    But Banchero has shown growth in the preseason and looked like a top prospect on Tuesday, even if the majority of his production came in the first three quarters. It's clear his ability to impact the game as an inside-outside scorer and facilitator will pay immediate dividends for a very young but talented Magic team.

    Nobody will expect this bunch to be a playoff contender in the loaded Eastern Conference. But they'll be a fun watch and a tough matchup night in and night out, led by the dynamic Banchero.

    Magic's Paolo Banchero Impresses Twitter with Strong Preseason Showing vs. Grizzlies
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.