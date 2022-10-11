X

    Braves Twitter Rips Max Fried After Poor Start in Game 1 NLDS Loss vs. Phillies

    Adam WellsOctober 11, 2022

    ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 11: Max Fried #54 of the Atlanta Braves walks off the field after the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies in game one of the National League Division Series at Truist Park on October 11, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Getty Images)
    Adam Hagy/Getty Images

    The first appearance for the reigning World Series champions this postseason didn't go as they were expecting.

    Facing their longtime rival Philadelphia Phillies in the National League Division Series, the Atlanta Braves got knocked around early en route to a 7-6 loss in Game 1.

    Nick Castellanos didn't have any drives to deep left, but he still came up huge for the Phillies. The 2021 All-Star went 3-for-5 with three RBI at the plate and made a fantastic catch on William Contreras' liner for the second out in the bottom of the ninth inning right after Matt Olson homered to cut the lead to one.

    MLB @MLB

    Nick Castellanos saves the day. 😱<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Postseason?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Postseason</a> <a href="https://t.co/PEhzCILjg5">pic.twitter.com/PEhzCILjg5</a>

    Adnan Virk @adnansvirk

    Castellanos one of the worst defensive outfielders in the majors with an outstanding catch. Unreal. One out away <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Phillies?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Phillies</a>

    Tim Kelly @TimKellySports

    This is ... already the best game Nick Castellanos has had as a Phillie?

    Phillies closer Zach Eflin got Travis d'Arnaud on a grounder to shortstop for the final out of the game.

    On the losing end, Braves starter Max Fried turned in one of his worst performances of the season. The southpaw finished third in the NL with a 2.48 ERA during the regular season. He allowed six runs (four earned) on eight hits over 3.1 innings on Tuesday.

    Anthony DeRosa @Anthony

    Not seeing a ton of success from "can't miss" pitchers in the postseason. Looking at you Max Fried, Scherzer, and Justin Verlander.

    Braves Twitter Rips Max Fried After Poor Start in Game 1 NLDS Loss vs. Phillies
    It should come as no surprise that Atlanta fans had a lot to say about Fried's Game 1 performance.

    Maddy @madsam126

    I’m not sure if y’all forgot but postseason Max Fried was never really that great, except in the world series when he was stepped on. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ForTheA?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ForTheA</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Braves?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Braves</a>

    Anand @UGANatty22

    Max fried owes this team an apology

    Insia Dahod @InsiaDahod4

    Max Fried let me down &amp; every <a href="https://twitter.com/Braves?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Braves</a> fan in Truist Park!!! I am stunned

    Kelly @ATLBravesGirl49

    Max Fried isn’t our ace. I’m sorry. He never was.

    Justin Ferguson @JFergusonAU

    humbly requesting that Max Fried stop doing whatever this is

    Fried also hurt his own cause when he made a throwing error in the top of the third, allowing J.T. Realmuto to reach base. He came around to score on Alec Bohm's sacrifice fly.

    Dansby Swanson had a rough day at the plate. The All-Star shortstop went 1-for-5 with four strikeouts, including twice after Ronald Acuña Jr. reached base in front of him.

    Flat Stanley @SaltWita

    Max Fried.<br><br>Dansby Swanson.<br><br>This loss is on the both you.<br><br>Pathetic performance.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/braves?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#braves</a>

    Despite the disappointment from today's loss, this is a position the Braves are familiar with. They lost Game 1 of the NLDS to the Milwaukee Brewers last year before rattling off three consecutive wins to advance.

    Atlanta will turn to Kyle Wright (21-5, 3.19 ERA in 30 regular-season starts) in Game 2. The Phillies will turn to Zack Wheeler for his second start of the playoffs. He allowed two hits in 6.1 innings in Game 1 against the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday.

    Game 2 will begin at 4:35 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Truist Park.

