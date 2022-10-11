Braves Twitter Rips Max Fried After Poor Start in Game 1 NLDS Loss vs. Phillies

Adam Hagy/Getty Images

The first appearance for the reigning World Series champions this postseason didn't go as they were expecting.

Facing their longtime rival Philadelphia Phillies in the National League Division Series, the Atlanta Braves got knocked around early en route to a 7-6 loss in Game 1.

Nick Castellanos didn't have any drives to deep left, but he still came up huge for the Phillies. The 2021 All-Star went 3-for-5 with three RBI at the plate and made a fantastic catch on William Contreras' liner for the second out in the bottom of the ninth inning right after Matt Olson homered to cut the lead to one.

Phillies closer Zach Eflin got Travis d'Arnaud on a grounder to shortstop for the final out of the game.

On the losing end, Braves starter Max Fried turned in one of his worst performances of the season. The southpaw finished third in the NL with a 2.48 ERA during the regular season. He allowed six runs (four earned) on eight hits over 3.1 innings on Tuesday.

It should come as no surprise that Atlanta fans had a lot to say about Fried's Game 1 performance.

Fried also hurt his own cause when he made a throwing error in the top of the third, allowing J.T. Realmuto to reach base. He came around to score on Alec Bohm's sacrifice fly.

Dansby Swanson had a rough day at the plate. The All-Star shortstop went 1-for-5 with four strikeouts, including twice after Ronald Acuña Jr. reached base in front of him.

Despite the disappointment from today's loss, this is a position the Braves are familiar with. They lost Game 1 of the NLDS to the Milwaukee Brewers last year before rattling off three consecutive wins to advance.

Atlanta will turn to Kyle Wright (21-5, 3.19 ERA in 30 regular-season starts) in Game 2. The Phillies will turn to Zack Wheeler for his second start of the playoffs. He allowed two hits in 6.1 innings in Game 1 against the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday.

Game 2 will begin at 4:35 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Truist Park.