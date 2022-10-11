Avalanche Unveil 2022 Stanley Cup Championship Rings Featuring 669 Diamonds, 6 Rubies

AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post

The Colorado Avalanche's 2022 Stanley Cup Championship rings have been revealed, and Front Office Sports provided the details:

The Avs enjoyed a dominant season from start to finish. Their 56-19-7 record was good enough for 119 points, which was No. 1 in the Western Conference.

Colorado also went 16-4 in the Stanley Cup playoffs, which included sweeps over the Nashville Predators and Edmonton Oilers.

The Avalanche then defeated the back-to-back Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning in six games to win their second-ever title.

Colorado's quest for another Stanley Cup ring begins on Wednesday when it hosts the Chicago Blackhawks. Before the game, the team will raise its championship banner into the rafters at Ball Arena.