Patrick Beverley: I'll Hound Chris Paul Until He Retires or 'My F--kin' Ankles Pop'

Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley took another shot at Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul during the latest episode of his Pat Bev Podcast.

Beverley, who has a longstanding feud with Paul, said he's not going to lay off the veteran point guard until he retires or "until my f--kin ankles pop."

Beverley and Paul have a bit of history.

The two veteran guards were swapped when the Los Angeles Clippers traded Paul to the Houston Rockets in June 2017 in exchange for Beverley, Lou Williams, DeAndre Liggins, Darrun Hilliard, Montrezl Harrell, Kyle Wiltjer, Sam Dekker and a top-three protected 2018 first-round pick.

In June 2021, Beverley was ejected from a game against the Suns after shoving Paul from behind in Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals.

In May 2022, Beverley reignited his feud with Paul during an appearance on ESPN's Get Up, saying that Paul "can't guard nobody man." He added during an appearance on ESPN's First Take that no one in the NBA was afraid of the Suns during the 2022 NBA playoffs.

With Beverley now on the Lakers, he'll be seeing more of Paul. The Purple and Gold meet the Suns for the first time during the 2022-23 campaign in Phoenix on Nov. 22.