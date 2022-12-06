Wizards' Bradley Beal Will Miss at Least 3 Games Because of Hamstring Injury

Justin Ford/Getty Images

Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal will miss at least three games after suffering a hamstring strain in Sunday's 130-119 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, the team announced Monday.

He will be reevaluated in one week.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium first reported the news..

Beal missed time during the preseason with a non-COVID illness.

The 29-year-old signed a five-year, $251 million max contract this past offseason, but durability has been an issue for the guard in recent years.

A January wrist injury ended Beal's 2021-22 season after just 40 games, and he hasn't played more than 60 games in a year since 2018-19. He also saw his numbers decline last year with a 23.2 scoring average and a .492 effective field-goal percentage, his lowest in seven years.

The Florida product had proved to be an elite offensive player in the past, averaging 30.5 points in 2019-20 and 31.3 points in 2020-21 to rank second in the NBA each year. He's earned three All-Star selections and was named third-team All-NBA once.

Through 18 games in 2022-23, the guard is averaging 22.9 points and 5.4 assists per game.

Any serious injury would leave the Wizards seriously shorthanded on the offensive end, putting pressure on Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porzingis to take on a bigger role. Rookie Johnny Davis could also see extra minutes in the backcourt with Beal unavailable.