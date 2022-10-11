ESPN: 'Don't Get the Sense' Bills 'Clamoring' for Odell Beckham Jr. Despite Rumors

Icon Sportswire

The Buffalo Bills are already among the league's best teams, but don't expect them to bolster their wide receiver group with the addition of Odell Beckham Jr.

"After asking around, I don't get the sense the Bills are clamoring for this to happen," Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported. "They value the chemistry between [quarterback Josh] Allen and his current crop of receivers, and they don't want to disrupt that."

Beckham remains a free agent despite his impressive resume as he recovers from the torn ACL he suffered during the Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported he is "targeting the middle of November for his return to the field," meaning he could join a contender such as the Bills for the stretch run. There has been no shortage of connections with the LSU product, as Rapoport pointed out he was at the New Orleans Saints game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and visited New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard.

There have also been some connections with the Green Bay Packers.

Whichever team signs him will get a pass-catcher with an Offensive Rookie of the Year, three Pro Bowl selections, a Super Bowl title, five seasons of more than 1,000 receiving yards and three seasons of double-digit touchdown catches on his resume.

The catch is he turns 30 years old in November and will be coming off a major injury, so it may not be realistic to expect that type of production this year.

But Beckham also won't be asked to be the No. 1 wide receiver wherever he signs, so he could take advantage of second and third cornerbacks and the spacing created by the other top options.

That would certainly be the case if he joined the Bills, as Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis draw much of the attention from opposing secondaries. That could create a situation where Beckham thrives as a third option if the AFC East leaders do end up showing interest.

However, it seems like Beckham will be signing elsewhere unless Buffalo's front office changes its mind.