WWE Rumors: Logan Paul Training with Shane Helms, Drew Gulak for Roman Reigns Match

A pair of respected WWE veterans are reportedly helping to prepare Logan Paul for his match against undisputed WWE universal champion Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia next month.

According to PWInsider.com's Mike Johnson, the two people working most closely with Paul are WWE producer Shane "Hurricane" Helms and WWE Superstar Drew Gulak.

Paul is best known for his success as a YouTuber and podcaster, but he is attempting to add WWE Superstar to his resume, and the returns have been positive thus far.

In April, Paul made his WWE in-ring debut at WrestleMania 38, teaming with The Miz in a winning effort against Rey and Dominik Mysterio. Paul far exceeded expectations by displaying athleticism, charisma and awareness beyond what most fans thought he was capable of.

Paul then had his first singles match against The Miz at SummerSlam in July, and he once again turned in an excellent performance that included hitting Miz with a picture-perfect frogsplash through the announcing table.

A few weeks ago, WWE announced at a press conference in Las Vegas that Paul would challenge Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel in just his third pro wrestling match.

The decision received mixed reviews from fans, especially since it seems early in his career for Paul to be receiving a title opportunity and main-event match at a premium live event.

It appears WWE is going to great lengths to ensure Paul is ready for his showdown with Reigns, though, as he is working with two men who have a great understanding for the craft of professional wrestling.

Helms broke into the business in 1991 and wrestled regularly for well over two decades. His greatest success came in WWE as a comedic superhero called The Hurricane, as he was hugely over with the fans as a mid-card act.

The 48-year-old Helms first became a WWE producer in 2019, and while he was furloughed in 2020, he returned to the role shortly thereafter.

Gulak, 35, is a former WWE cruiserweight champion like Helms. He has been with the company since 2016 when he was brought in for the Cruiserweight Classic tournament.

While Gulak hasn't wrestled much on television this year, he is still used on live events and has been deployed in a number of different roles. He is also regarded as one of the most technically sound wrestlers in the business.

Helms and Gulak bring a combination of showmanship, high-flying ability and technical acumen to the table, and that combination of skills could go a long way toward ensuring Paul is able to believably stand toe to toe with Reigns in Saudi Arabia.

