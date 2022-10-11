Ranking Sami Zayn Joins The Bloodline and the Hottest Storylines in WWE and AEW RightOctober 11, 2022
Ranking Sami Zayn Joins The Bloodline and the Hottest Storylines in WWE and AEW Right
If 2022 has proved anything, it's that there's nothing more alluring than a good comeback story. There have been many unforgettable moments in professional wrestling this year, but many of them have centered around a dramatic return.
As such, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that returning stars are at the heart of the hottest storylines in WWE and All Elite Wrestling right now. Earlier this year, CM Punk's climb up the ranking and eventual title win was engrossing for this very reason.
Meanwhile, it has been a blast to see factions become a big part of modern wrestling again for both companies. It’s a simple storytelling technique, but pitting two popular stables against each other usually works. New Japan Pro-Wrestling has thrived off of this dynamic for years, and many memorable plots during the Attitude Era also made use of it.
At any rate, let’s delve into the most popular directions and moments. Of course, this is subjective, but these are the hottest storylines in WWE and AEW.
6. Saraya vs. Britt Baker
It may surprise many people to see this match make the list. However, there is an undeniable buzz around Saraya's first bout with AEW, and it seems Britt Baker will be her first opponent.
After all, the English star formerly known as Paige made her debut as Baker attacked Toni Storm at Grand Slam. Saraya’s appearance sparked the loudest reaction of the night, and the clip garnered 1.8 million views on YouTube.
Yes, her first promo on the following episode of Dynamite was rough, and the entire segment was a bit of a mess. Still, all of the videos featuring the second-generation wrestler are among the most viewed each week.
Last Wednesday, Saraya got into a physical exchange in the ring for the first time since 2017. Afterward, the news broke that she is medically cleared to compete.
Baker is a perfect opponent for her because they both have enough star power to generate interest in a non-title match at Full Gear on November 19.
5. Sheamus vs. Gunther
Sheamus has emerged as one of the MVPs of 2022, after also having an underrated run last year. Still, his current feud with Gunther and the addition of The Brawling Brutes have effectively revitalized his career.
The Celtic Warrior and the intercontinental champion produced a certified banger at Clash at the Castle in September. The hard-hitting affair is already a candidate for match of the year.
WWE has done a fantastic job of making its workhorse title feel important again, and their two matches have been an integral part of that initiative. Sheamus may have fallen short again during his rematch on Friday's SmackDown, but it was still a great showing with a unique finish.
The Ring General continues to look as dominant as ever, but his adversary’s tenacity has won the crowd over in every encounter. This was even clear when he withstood a beating from Imperium on Sept. 30.
The Six-Man Tag Team Good Old-Fashioned Donnybrook match at Extreme Rules was the latest example of just how entertaining this feud has been. Hopefully, there is more to come.
4. Jericho Appreciation Society vs. Blackpool Combat Club
Since its inception, Blackpool Combat Club have quickly become one of the most popular stables in the industry.
The violent crew of gifted grapplers features the right mix of established stars and a fearless newcomer in Wheeler Yuta. However, their rise has been parallel to the emergence of the Jericho Appreciation Society.
Chris Jericho’s new group and the era of the sports entertainer is the antithesis of everything Bryan Danielson has hoped to bring to AEW. Their ongoing feud is also a clever meta-commentary on the current divide between some wrestling fans.
This clash of styles has produced some of the best segments and PPV entries this year including the Anarchy in the Arena match from Double or Nothing. The second annual Blood & Guts match was another standout performance.
Nevertheless, the tug-of-war over Daniel Garcia and his subsequent development into an up-and-coming star has been the centerpiece of this feud. Red Death’s rivalry with Yuta led to two excellent one-on-one bouts for the ROH Pure Championship.
The 24-year-old also had a phenomenal series of matches with Danielson. However, their intricate storytelling has been a real treat as he struggles with his obligation to Jericho and adulation for his longtime hero.
This week, the two will face off for the third time as The American Dragon attempts to restore honor to the ROH World Championship. This probably won’t be the end of this storyline, but we can’t wait to see where it goes next.
3. MJF vs. Jon Moxley
MJF’s return at All Out was such an inventive reintroduction of the most dastardly and wildly entertaining wrestlers on the roster. The prodigal son has been a tremendous asset to the company ever since.
His Casino ladder match win should’ve reignited his feud with CM Punk. Unfortunately, AEW had to pivot to another storyline because of the controversy following the event. Nevertheless, The Salt of the Earth set his sights on Jon Moxley in his first appearance on Dynamite since his infamous promo on the June 1 episode.
The new AEW world champion has a target on his back as MJF looms over the title picture with a future shot at the top prize. The two also have unfinished business because Mox handed the three-time Dynamite Diamond Ring winner his first singles loss at All Out 2020.
This is still a point of contention because Moxley used the Paradigm Shift on MJF while the referee was distracted to retain his title. So, he technically cheated because he agreed to a stipulation that forbade the use of his finishing move.
The three-time champion still has to contend with "Hangman" Adam Page on a special Tuesday night edition of Dynamite on October 18. However, he and MJF have been on a collision course that will probably lead to a showdown at Full Gear.
2. Bray Wyatt’s Return to WWE
The mystery of the White Rabbit was such a fresh way for WWE to engage its audience, and it offered an excellent payoff at Extreme Rules.
All of the vignettes and clues seemed to suggest that The Eater of Worlds would make his long-awaited return to pro wrestling. On Saturday night, Bray Wyatt didn’t disappoint his devoted fans as he emerged at the end of the event, leaving us with even more questions.
The 35-year-old received a thunderous response from the Wells Fargo Center crowd that will rival many recent comebacks. The clip of his return has already generated 2.5 million views on the official WWE YouTube channel. Suffice to say the weeks of preparation worked extremely well, and fans have been dying to see the enigmatic superstar again.
There’s still a lot to unpack in the aftermath of Extreme Rules. There’s way too much to break down in this entry so let’s keep it brief. It was a nice touch to show the abandoned set of the Firefly Fun House because we haven’t seen it since April 2021.
Its inhabitants appeared in the crowd to signify the evolution of Wyatt’s character over the years. Huskus the Pig represents his time as Husky Harris. Mercy the Buzzard is a reference to Waylon Mercy, who inspired his early persona as a cult leader. Abby the Witch is a nod to Sister Abigail.
Lastly, Rambling Rabbit is a bit more abstract. The good-natured side of his personality that often met a gruesome demise could be what he perceived as his own weakness and that’s why it usually succumbs to his darker impulses. However, it could also symbolize a period in his career when his character constantly lost every feud between his nonsensical promo where he seemingly rambled on to no end.
The Fiend and the burned version of his mask are both self-explanatory. In the end, a cool and inviting glow drew viewers to a new door where Wyatt was waiting wearing a new mask. This all seems to suggest he has reinvented himself again and cast off the older version of his character. A big sign of this is that his demeanor has seemingly changed, and his appearance seems much more grounded than the last time we saw him.
This is all so intriguing, but the cryptic star’s motives are still unclear. The former universal champion will likely speak on Friday’s SmackDown, but the suspense he created was enough to land a top spot on this list.
1. Sami Zayn Joins The Bloodline
There wasn’t much of a debate when it came to the No. 1 spot. Sami Zayn and The Bloodline are producing some of the most captivating moments on television right now.
Honestly, Roman Reigns’ segments were getting a bit repetitive this year. That is until Zayn joined his ranks and added an equal amount of genuine humor and heart to the act. The Canadian is arguably more popular than he has ever been, and he has brought out the best in the undisputed champion.
He also effectively rekindled the tension between The Tribal Chief and Jey Uso. Their dynamic was initially the most compelling aspect of Reigns’ heel turn. So much so, that his character wasn’t as interesting when it died down, and The Bloodline just became a domineering force draped in gold.
The threat of dissension among them has reminded fans that Jey was a breakout star in 2020. His growing tension with Zayn has been so fun to watch, but there are layers to his insecurities and distrust in the newest member.
The opening segment of the Sept. 23 episode of SmackDown was amazing. The Head of the Table had us all on the edge of our seats as he appeared to be prepared to kick Zayn out of the group before he rewarded him with his own shirt and the title of honorary uce.
The three-time intercontinental champion played his part to perfection, and Uso’s facial expressions will be the source of memes on Twitter for weeks to come. It was a flawless segment, and everything WWE has done with these characters just keeps getting better.
The inevitable breakup will be one of the most heart-wrenching moments in recent memory, but it will all be worth it. This hottest storyline in pro wrestling and nothing else really comes close.