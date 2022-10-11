Ranking Sami Zayn Joins The Bloodline and the Hottest Storylines in WWE and AEW Right

5 of 6

The mystery of the White Rabbit was such a fresh way for WWE to engage its audience, and it offered an excellent payoff at Extreme Rules.

All of the vignettes and clues seemed to suggest that The Eater of Worlds would make his long-awaited return to pro wrestling. On Saturday night, Bray Wyatt didn’t disappoint his devoted fans as he emerged at the end of the event, leaving us with even more questions.

The 35-year-old received a thunderous response from the Wells Fargo Center crowd that will rival many recent comebacks. The clip of his return has already generated 2.5 million views on the official WWE YouTube channel. Suffice to say the weeks of preparation worked extremely well, and fans have been dying to see the enigmatic superstar again.

There’s still a lot to unpack in the aftermath of Extreme Rules. There’s way too much to break down in this entry so let’s keep it brief. It was a nice touch to show the abandoned set of the Firefly Fun House because we haven’t seen it since April 2021.

Its inhabitants appeared in the crowd to signify the evolution of Wyatt’s character over the years. Huskus the Pig represents his time as Husky Harris. Mercy the Buzzard is a reference to Waylon Mercy, who inspired his early persona as a cult leader. Abby the Witch is a nod to Sister Abigail.

Lastly, Rambling Rabbit is a bit more abstract. The good-natured side of his personality that often met a gruesome demise could be what he perceived as his own weakness and that’s why it usually succumbs to his darker impulses. However, it could also symbolize a period in his career when his character constantly lost every feud between his nonsensical promo where he seemingly rambled on to no end.

The Fiend and the burned version of his mask are both self-explanatory. In the end, a cool and inviting glow drew viewers to a new door where Wyatt was waiting wearing a new mask. This all seems to suggest he has reinvented himself again and cast off the older version of his character. A big sign of this is that his demeanor has seemingly changed, and his appearance seems much more grounded than the last time we saw him.

This is all so intriguing, but the cryptic star’s motives are still unclear. The former universal champion will likely speak on Friday’s SmackDown, but the suspense he created was enough to land a top spot on this list.