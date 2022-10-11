Report: Bray Wyatt Received Contract Offers from AEW, Impact and AAA After WWE Exit

Set Number: X161332 TK1

Prior to his WWE return at Extreme Rules on Saturday, which left the pro wrestling world buzzing, Bray Wyatt reportedly received contract offers from multiple other promotions.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter in a special article for Sports Illustrated, Wyatt was courted by AEW, Impact Wrestling and AAA in Mexico before deciding to return to WWE.

Wyatt was shockingly released by WWE in July 2021, but he never appeared for another wrestling company after that, instead opting to resurface in WWE more than one year later.

It is possible that the door was always open for Wyatt to return at some point, but it was kicked off the hinges in July when Vince McMahon retired and stepped down from his roles as CEO, chairman and creative head of WWE.

McMahon's daughter, Stephanie McMahon, took the role of chairwoman and shared CEO duties with Nick Khan. Meanwhile, Triple H became the new head of creative and vice president of talent relations.

Most wrestlers who worked with Triple H in the past have been nothing but complimentary of him and how easy it was to collaborate with him on ideas.

That type of synergy is key for someone like Wyatt, who is arguably more character-driven than anyone else and is considered a creative genius by many within the wrestling world.

When Wyatt's cult leader character was first conceived a decade ago, it was Triple H who helped him cultivate it in NXT before a main roster call-up occurred.

Wyatt went on to become one of WWE's biggest and most popular stars, holding the Universal Championship twice and the WWE Championship once before his release.

After Wyatt was cut by WWE, it almost felt like a foregone conclusion that he would end up in AEW since almost all of the top stars who were released by WWE or opted not to re-sign were going there.

That included the likes of Bryan Danielson, Adam Cole, Malakai Black, Andrade El Idolo, Toni Storm, FTR, Miro and many more, but nothing ever came to fruition with Wyatt.

AEW was once considered the red-hot company with WWE falling to the background in the eyes of many hardcore wrestling fans, but the momentum has shifted since Triple H took power, and the return to Wyatt ensures there will be plenty of interest in the WWE product moving forward.

