Victor Wembanyama Praised by Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: 'He's a Very Old Soul'

Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

The Victor Wembanyama hype has officially reached a fever pitch.

After a star turn in his two-game exhibition stint in Las Vegas, Wembanyama has NBA executives and players gushing about his long-term potential.

"What I love about him is that he's very wise for his age. People don't know that about him. I think he's a very old soul," Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert told Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports. "That's what really impressed me when I met him when he was 13. When I started to talk to him, I saw the approach that he had. Regardless, people are going to look at the tools and the fact that of course he's unique physically. And also the skillset. But I think what's going to take him where he's going to go is his mindset. He has a great mindset."

