    Matt Rhule Urged to Return to College by NFL Twitter After Being Fired by Panthers

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVOctober 10, 2022

    CHARLOTTE, NC - AUGUST 26: Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule during a NFL preseason football game between the Buffalo Bills and the Carolina Panthers on August 26, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. (Photo by John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Matt Rhule is out of a job for now, but he might not have to wait long before he lands back on his feet.

    The Carolina Panthers announced Monday that they fired Rhule following their 1-4 start to the 2022 NFL season. The move didn't come as a surprise since many expected the 47-year-old to be on the hot seat after winning only 10 games in his first two seasons.

    Prior to coaching the Panthers, Rhule put together a solid resume at the college level. He had back-to-back 10-win seasons at Temple in 2015 and 2016. Then he rebuilt a scandal-ridden Baylor program and got the Bears to an 11-3 record and a Sugar Bowl appearance in 2019.

    Naturally, the idea of Rhule taking another college gig is already gaining steam.

    Cameron Wolfe @CameronWolfe

    Matt Rhule never figured out the QB spot — and very hard to win in NFL without that. He did successfully rebuild two college programs over the last decade, and it would make a lot of sense for him to try to do it for a third college program this offseason.

    Josh Norris @JoshNorris

    I'm oversimplifying this<br><br>but a HUGE factor in Matt Rhule's college success seemed to stem from focusing on athleticism in recruiting<br><br>A core principle<br><br>He and Phil Snow could turn those athletes into players, prospects and really fun groups <a href="https://t.co/xhfqRrORJ2">https://t.co/xhfqRrORJ2</a>

    Shane Jackson @SJacksonBET

    Matt Rhule’s big thing in college was recruiting athletes and finding a position for them when they got on campus. But obviously everybody is athletic in the NFL. <br><br>That’s just one example of why he might have worked in college and not the NFL. <a href="https://t.co/mz6jNYVvPz">https://t.co/mz6jNYVvPz</a>

    BetMGM 🦁 @BetMGM

    Matt Rhule returning to college football <a href="https://t.co/TFLmdV7IKm">pic.twitter.com/TFLmdV7IKm</a>

    Zach Gelb @ZachGelb

    Hate to see the way Matt Rhule’s time in the NFL played out. Can’t win with no QB. Didn’t think it was going to end up this way when they were 3-0 to start last year. Will be a big player for college jobs if he doesn’t want to take a year off. What he did at TU/Baylor was magical

    Nebraska, Wisconsin, Arizona State, Georgia Tech and Colorado are all looking for coaches right now. It's probably only a matter of time before Auburn moves on from Bryan Harsin, too.

    Rhule's status as a coaching free agent will likely make him a hot commodity.

    Brandon Marcello @bmarcello

    Gut feeling: Arizona State needs to go hard in the paint for Matt Rhule. Program builder at Baylor. <br><br>(If he wants to coach next year) <a href="https://t.co/a3U8399i3z">https://t.co/a3U8399i3z</a>

    Gabe Hauari @GabeHauari

    Nebraska should be on the phone with Matt Rhule immediately

    Mike McDaniel @MikeMcDanielSI

    Matt Rhule just became the leading candidate at Nebraska (but he was probably the leading candidate already)

    Dieter Kurtenbach @dieter

    We’re all friends here. We can be honest with each other. Nebraska coach Matt Rhule feels right.

    Brad Rice @BolandDrummer

    Who gets Matt Rhule first, Wisconsin or Nebraska?

    The Panthers will likely be rooting for Rhule to make a decision as quickly as possible.

    ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Carolina owes him "north of $40 million" following his firing. According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, some of that money will be offset if Rhule accepts a college job.

