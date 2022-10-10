Matt Rhule Urged to Return to College by NFL Twitter After Being Fired by Panthers

Matt Rhule Urged to Return to College by NFL Twitter After Being Fired by PanthersOctober 10, 2022
Matt Rhule is out of a job for now, but he might not have to wait long before he lands back on his feet.
The Carolina Panthers announced Monday that they fired Rhule following their 1-4 start to the 2022 NFL season. The move didn't come as a surprise since many expected the 47-year-old to be on the hot seat after winning only 10 games in his first two seasons.
Prior to coaching the Panthers, Rhule put together a solid resume at the college level. He had back-to-back 10-win seasons at Temple in 2015 and 2016. Then he rebuilt a scandal-ridden Baylor program and got the Bears to an 11-3 record and a Sugar Bowl appearance in 2019.
Naturally, the idea of Rhule taking another college gig is already gaining steam.
Josh Norris @JoshNorris
I'm oversimplifying this<br><br>but a HUGE factor in Matt Rhule's college success seemed to stem from focusing on athleticism in recruiting<br><br>A core principle<br><br>He and Phil Snow could turn those athletes into players, prospects and really fun groups <a href="https://t.co/xhfqRrORJ2">https://t.co/xhfqRrORJ2</a>
Shane Jackson @SJacksonBET
Matt Rhule’s big thing in college was recruiting athletes and finding a position for them when they got on campus. But obviously everybody is athletic in the NFL. <br><br>That’s just one example of why he might have worked in college and not the NFL. <a href="https://t.co/mz6jNYVvPz">https://t.co/mz6jNYVvPz</a>
Nebraska, Wisconsin, Arizona State, Georgia Tech and Colorado are all looking for coaches right now. It's probably only a matter of time before Auburn moves on from Bryan Harsin, too.
Rhule's status as a coaching free agent will likely make him a hot commodity.
The Panthers will likely be rooting for Rhule to make a decision as quickly as possible.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Carolina owes him "north of $40 million" following his firing. According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, some of that money will be offset if Rhule accepts a college job.