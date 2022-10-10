Warriors' Steve Kerr: Jordan Poole 'Hopefully' About to Sign Contract Extension

Photos by Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is optimistic about Jordan Poole remaining in the Bay Area for the long term.

Kerr praised Poole following his 25-point effort in a 124-121 preseason loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday and alluded to the 23-year-old's impending free agency, per The Athletic's Anthony Slater:

"There’s a reason Jordan is who he is right now. Especially considering where he was coming out of Michigan, a late first-round pick, struggling his first few months in the league. There’s a reason he’s in this position, about to sign a big extension, hopefully. He’s just tough. He’s mentally tough and physically tough and ultra confident in his game."

Poole significantly raised his value in 2021-22 and is poised to earn a sizable deal next summer, be it from the Warriors or another team.

The 6'4" guard averaged 18.5 points and 4.0 assists during the regular season and maintained that level during Golden State's championship run. He put up 17.0 points per game on 50.8 percent shooting, including 39.1 percent from beyond the arc.

Poole is not only a key player now, but he can also serve as a bridge to the next era when Golden State's Big Three of Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson age out.

Re-signing Poole—the Warriors will have the opportunity to match an offer sheet if he hits the open market—will be an expensive pursuit between his individual salary and any luxury tax penalties.

Still, the franchise hasn't shied away from rewarding its own and running the league's highest payroll. The expected salary-cap spike will also make contracts that are signed now look a little more team-friendly in a few years.

But it remains to be seen what—if any—impact Poole's physical confrontation with Draymond Green at practice will have on his desire to stay with the Warriors. Green has temporarily left the team as a result of the incident.

Slater reported on Oct. 7 that "all indications are that [Poole] remains willing to sign it and tie himself to the Warriors deep into his mid-20s." It's easy to put any differences with a teammate aside when a nine-figure offer is on the table.

Considering Green is also eligible for free agency, the problem could resolve itself if he takes more money elsewhere.

The Warriors have until Oct. 17 to get something completed with Poole's representatives. Should that deadline pass, they'll have to wait until the offseason to resume negotiations.