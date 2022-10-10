Kevon Looney Says Draymond Green 'Has Some Work to Do' to Regain Warriors' Trust

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Draymond Green has his work cut out for him if he is going to regain the trust of his teammates after punching Jordan Poole at practice.

"He's got some work to do to get that trust back from us, but I think he's willing to do it," Kevon Looney told reporters.

Green publicly apologized for the incident when he told reporters, "I was wrong for my actions that took place on Wednesday and for that, I have apologized to my team. I have apologized to Jordan."

He also said he was going to step away from the team for some time so that the group can "start their healing process."

Golden State has two preseason games remaining ahead of its Oct. 18 opener against the Los Angeles Lakers. Green previously told reporters he hoped to return to the team and take the court for the start of the regular season, although he stopped short of guaranteeing it.

Video of the punch leaked to the media, and Ramona Shelburne and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported the team is "aggressively investigating" how that happened with the plan to take "every legal course of action" necessary.

As for a potential suspension, general manager Bob Myers told reporters he "doesn't think" the veteran will miss any games because of a team-issued punishment.

"These things happen. Nobody likes it, we don't condone it, but it happens," Myers said last week. "Draymond apologized to the team. Jordan was there in the room. ... As far as any suspension, punishment, fine, we will handle that internally."

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported in the immediate aftermath of the punch that "there was a buildup stemming from teammates noticing a change in Poole's behavior throughout camp with the guard on the verge of securing a lucrative extension."

However, star guard Stephen Curry and head coach Steve Kerr both told reporters that wasn't the case.

The Warriors were already going to be under the spotlight this season after winning their fourth title in the last eight years. Defending a championship is never easy, especially with Curry, Klay Thompson and Green all at least 32 years old, and now the team has a distraction to deal with ahead of the season.

There are also contract situations hovering over the franchise, as Green (player option), Andrew Wiggins (unrestricted free agency) and Poole (restricted free agency) could all hit the market next offseason.

For now, Green is away from the team, although Looney seems to think he will put in the necessary work to rectify the situation.