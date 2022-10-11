Fantasy Football Week 6 Waiver Wire: Kenneth Walker III And More Injury Replacements

0 of 5

AP Photo/Derick Hingle

The 2022 fantasy football season is rapidly approaching its midpoint. While some teams may have clearly established themselves as top dogs in their league with unblemished records, there is still plenty of time remaining for even winless managers to turn things around.

Whether you are at the top or the bottom of the standings, wisely playing the waiver wire remains critically important heading into Week 6.

There are several players available in most leagues who could change the fortunes of downtrodden managers. These free agents could turn into fantasy stars now that they have an opportunity to shine.

Even if you are loaded with talent, it’s never a bad idea to overturn the bottom of your roster. It’s time to release any low-upside players or failed draft picks who are still lingering and use that spot to bring in a competent free agent, one who could potentially start if injuries occur or a bye-week replacement is needed.

With that in mind, here are the top waiver wire pickups for Week 6:

All suggested players are rostered in 50 percent or less of Yahoo leagues. Rankings and fantasy point stats courtesy of FantasyPros.com and based on points-per-reception scoring.