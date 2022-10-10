X

Honus Wagner T206 Card Sells for $3.72M at Auction; Record for PSA FR 1.5 Card

Erin WalshOctober 10, 2022

The 1909 baseball card of Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Honus Wagner is displayed for a photograph in New York, U.S., on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2013. The trading card that the National Baseball Hall of Fame calls the sport's "most famous collectible" will be up for sale starting Feb. 25, and might fetch more than $2.8 million, according to the auction house. Photographer: Scott Eells/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Scott Eells/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Hall of Famer Honus Wagner has one of the most expensive cards in all of sports card collecting, with the rare T-206 card being one of the best cards a collector can buy, provided they can afford it.

On Sunday, a T-206 Wagner card sold for $3.7 million through Goldin Auctions. While it's not the most expensive version of the card to ever be sold, its PSA FR 1.5 grade is an all-time record.

Ken Goldin @KenGoldin

Back in August, the same version of the card sold for a record $7.3 million in a private sale. That particular version of the card was graded a two out of 10 by Sportscard Guaranty Corp., better known as SGC.

In August 2021, another T-206 card sold for $6.6 million. The card received a three out of 10 grade from SGC.

Between 50 and 60 copies of the T-206 card exist.

