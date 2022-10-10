Honus Wagner T206 Card Sells for $3.72M at Auction; Record for PSA FR 1.5 Card

Scott Eells/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Hall of Famer Honus Wagner has one of the most expensive cards in all of sports card collecting, with the rare T-206 card being one of the best cards a collector can buy, provided they can afford it.

On Sunday, a T-206 Wagner card sold for $3.7 million through Goldin Auctions. While it's not the most expensive version of the card to ever be sold, its PSA FR 1.5 grade is an all-time record.

Back in August, the same version of the card sold for a record $7.3 million in a private sale. That particular version of the card was graded a two out of 10 by Sportscard Guaranty Corp., better known as SGC.

In August 2021, another T-206 card sold for $6.6 million. The card received a three out of 10 grade from SGC.

Between 50 and 60 copies of the T-206 card exist.