X

Lakers' Anthony Davis Impresses NBA Twitter with 28 Points in Preseason vs. Warriors

Erin WalshOctober 10, 2022

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - OCTOBER 9: Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers prepares to shoot a free throw during the game against the Golden State Warriors on October 9, 2022 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)
Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Golden State Warriors 124-121 on Sunday at Chase Center in their fourth preseason game ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Anthony Davis was the star of the show for the Purple and Gold, finishing with 28 points, three rebounds, three assists and one block in 21 minutes. He carried a lineup that was without LeBron James, Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook.

Davis has been vocal about wanting to have a bounce-back 2022-23 season after an injury-prone 2021-22 campaign that limited him to just 40 games. If he plays like he did on Sunday night, that goal could become a reality.

Fans were impressed with Davis' performance against the Warriors, too, praising him for an "unbelievable" night:

Trevor Lane @Trevor_Lane

Good to see Anthony Davis shooting his jumper with confidence, an important piece to his success this season

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

Anthony Davis out here introducing himself to James Wiseman

Lakers' Anthony Davis Impresses NBA Twitter with 28 Points in Preseason vs. Warriors
Video Play Button
✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
Chris De Silva @cdesilva23

The Lakers need THIS Anthony Davis to do anything this season. He's been unbelievable so far tonight.

Trevor Lane @Trevor_Lane

Healthy Anthony Davis is so good

Dieter Kurtenbach @dieter

Anthony Davis cooking in preseason is a bit too on-brand.

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Anthony Davis beating up the Warriors' young frontcourt in this first half. He has 22 points in 12 minutes. A couple and-1s right through Kuminga fouls, hit a 3 over a late Wiseman contest.

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

It’s worth noting that when Anthony Davis has played this preseason, he’s been excellent: 24 points, two 3-pointers, plus-7 without some key teammates tonight. Kendrick Nunn also showing out again on the offensive end with 14 points in the first half.

Steven Boyd Wallace @sbwtoday

Anthony Davis let like 19 body parts heal this offseason and it SHOWS. Let's go!!!

Michael Stefan @michaelstefanVA

Anthony Davis shot is back

L. B. @SSB_Kl3an

Anthony Davis gonna get some MVP votes this year

NBA Memes @NBAMemes

Anthony Davis without LeBron and Russ <a href="https://t.co/3Q3cDArjdy">pic.twitter.com/3Q3cDArjdy</a>

Ryan Rueda @iDude14

Anthony Davis is still elite.

Nate Robinson @Its_NateRob

Anthony Davis if healthy might really be top 4 In the league

CarlosStory @CarlosxcStory

Healthy Anthony Davis is a top 5 player in the NBA 😤 <a href="https://t.co/XBGPTNLomm">pic.twitter.com/XBGPTNLomm</a>

The Lakers will desperately need Davis to remain healthy if they want to make it back to the postseason following a disappointing 2021-22 season that saw them finish 11th in the Western Conference.

The Purple and Gold have two more preseason games before opening the regular season against the Warriors on Oct. 18 at Chase Center.

🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.