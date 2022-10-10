Lakers' Anthony Davis Impresses NBA Twitter with 28 Points in Preseason vs. Warriors

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Golden State Warriors 124-121 on Sunday at Chase Center in their fourth preseason game ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Anthony Davis was the star of the show for the Purple and Gold, finishing with 28 points, three rebounds, three assists and one block in 21 minutes. He carried a lineup that was without LeBron James, Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook.

Davis has been vocal about wanting to have a bounce-back 2022-23 season after an injury-prone 2021-22 campaign that limited him to just 40 games. If he plays like he did on Sunday night, that goal could become a reality.

Fans were impressed with Davis' performance against the Warriors, too, praising him for an "unbelievable" night:

The Lakers will desperately need Davis to remain healthy if they want to make it back to the postseason following a disappointing 2021-22 season that saw them finish 11th in the Western Conference.

The Purple and Gold have two more preseason games before opening the regular season against the Warriors on Oct. 18 at Chase Center.