Padres vs. Dodgers: Early Odds and Preview for NLDS After Wild Card

0 of 4

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

The San Diego Padres conquered one of the National League titans in the Wild Card round.

The Padres' 2-1 series win over the New York Mets set up a NLDS clash with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

San Diego bolstered its roster at the trade deadline to compete with the likes of the Dodgers and Mets. Josh Hader closed out Game 3 against the Mets and Juan Soto went 2-for-4 with two RBI in Sunday's series-clinching victory.

Los Angeles geared up for its potential return to the World Series by adding Freddie Freeman to the heart of the order in free agency.

The Dodgers come into the NLDS with the rest advantage and the option to choose whichever pitchers start throughout the series.

San Diego has one day off between its conquest of the Mets and the start of its series with the Dodgers. The Padres also have to deal with the effects of traveling across the cross country, but that still beats not being in the postseason.

The Dodgers should have the edge at the start of the series, but do not count out the Padres if their starters thrive like they did in New York.