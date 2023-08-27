49ers Rumors: 'Optimism' on Nick Bosa Contract; Teams Expect 'Massive Number'

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers edge-rusher Nick Bosa remains away from the team during his contract holdout, but ESPN's Jeremy Fowler provided a positive update Sunday on SportsCenter:

"A little bit more optimism here with his contract with the 49ers because teams I've talked to expect him to put up a massive number, somewhere in that $30M+ per year. He's considered the best pass rusher in the NFL. The 49ers have prioritized that; they know that. They want to get this done. It's just a deal of this magnitude with a lot of nuances about it, the structure the amount of years, a lot to sort out. So, still some time here."

This comes after general manager John Lynch said he expects Bosa to sign by Week 1:

Bosa has been one of the top defensive players in the NFL over his career, especially after returning from his torn ACL in 2020.

When the Ohio State product got back on the field in 2021, he posted 15.5 sacks, one pass breakup, four forced fumbles, 52 tackles, 21 tackles for a loss and 32 quarterback hits en route to his second Pro Bowl selection.

Bosa had an even more impressive 2022 season en route to being named the Defensive Player of the Year. In 16 games, he posted 18.5 sacks, one pass breakup, two forced fumbles, 51 tackles, 19 tackles for a loss and 48 quarterback hits.

In addition to being named DPoY, he also was a First Team All-Pro, earned a Pro Bowl selection and finished sixth in MVP voting.

After a career year, Bosa entered 2023 with even higher expectations. The 49ers could struggle without the reigning DPoY, but the team is confident he will be on the field when the year begins on Sept. 10 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.