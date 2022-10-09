MLB Trade Rumors: Diamondbacks Hope to Deal Madison Bumgarner in Spring Training

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Arizona Diamondbacks are reportedly looking to part ways with left-hander Madison Bumgarner before the 2023 season, per USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

"The Diamondbacks will bring struggling veteran Madison Bumgarner to spring training, hoping he can pitch well enough to trade him," Nightengale wrote. "He’s owed $37 million over the next two seasons, and the D-backs would likely have to eat most of it."



