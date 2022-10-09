Shohei Ohtani Rumors: Angels Don't Intend to Trade Star After 1-Year, $30M Contract

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Angels franchise is facing a sea of uncertainty as owner Arte Moreno explores a sale, but Shohei Ohtani is there to stay.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported the Angels have no plan on exploring a trade for their two-way star after reaching an agreement on a one-year, $30 million contract for 2023 to avoid arbitration.

