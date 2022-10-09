X

    Shohei Ohtani Rumors: Angels Don't Intend to Trade Star After 1-Year, $30M Contract

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVOctober 9, 2022

    OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 05: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Angels pitches against the Oakland Athletics in the bottom of the first inning at RingCentral Coliseum on October 05, 2022 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
    Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

    The Los Angeles Angels franchise is facing a sea of uncertainty as owner Arte Moreno explores a sale, but Shohei Ohtani is there to stay.

    Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported the Angels have no plan on exploring a trade for their two-way star after reaching an agreement on a one-year, $30 million contract for 2023 to avoid arbitration.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.