Ex-WWE Commentator Jimmy Smith: 'Roman Reigns Can’t Fight...Just a Big Muscular Dude'

Less than a week after his firing, former WWE commentator Jimmy Smith is firing off his opinions about his time with the company.

Speaking MMA on SiriusXM, Smith said the company cares more about the perception someone can fight rather than pushing people who can.

“The WWE behind the scenes is more CM Punk than Brock Lesnar. Does this guy look like he can fight?’ That’s what the WWE is about," Smith said. "Roman Reigns can’t fight. He looks like he can fight. He’s just a big muscular dude. [Daniel Cormier] does not [look like he can fight]. … You put [Cormier] next to Brock Lesnar, and it looks like a man and a kid, and WWE is all about that visual.”

This is not a particularly groundbreaking observation. WWE performers are essentially stunt actors, paid to make their punches and kicks look fantastic without actually injuring their opponent.

Neither Reigns nor most of the WWE roster are trained fighters. There is a suspension of disbelief every time fans turn on the television, the same as there is when watching any show that isn't an actual sporting event. Bryan Cranston does not actually cook meth in his free time; Westeros is not a real place with fire-breathing dragons; Roman Reigns isn't a shoot MMA fighter.

If being a professional wrestler was mostly about the ability to shoot fights, it would be filled with ex-MMA stars making the transition. It's not. For every Matt Riddle, there's a Cain Velasquez.

They're two completely different concepts and comparing them is arguably a disservice to both.

