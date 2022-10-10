The 6 Biggest Heels in the UFC Right Now

0 of 7

Colby Covington (Louis Grasse/PxImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Heels are a crucial part of the UFC's product.

They are, by nature, easy to hate, but they make the sport more interesting because they give fans somebody to root against. They're the villains we want to watch our favorite fighters beat. The Lex Luthors, Darth Vaders, and Saurons of the Octagon.

In the past, the likes of Chael Sonnen, Michael Bisping, Josh Koscheck, and Tito Ortiz have attempted to fill the heel role with varying levels of success and nuance. But today, all of those men are long removed from their days competing in the Octagon, and a whole new crop of fighters have taken their place.

These fighters never waste an opportunity to talk a little trash, whether it's in an interview, at a press conference, or on social media—a tool that many heels of the past did not have access to. They're not afraid to push the envelope with remarks that increasingly seem to cross the line for some fans.

They are loud and often downright obnoxious. And if they do things properly, they can become some of the most talked about fighters in the promotion—if only because everybody is dying to see them get their comeuppance.

Without further ado, here are the biggest heels in the UFC today.