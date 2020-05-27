UFC's Colby Covington Parts Ways with American Top Team Gym: 'I'm My Own Team'

John Locher/Associated Press

The No. 2 ranked welterweight fighter in UFC has left one of the sport's most notable gyms.

Colby Covington told ESPN's Ariel Helwani on Wednesday he is no longer affiliated with American Top Team gym.

"I'm affiliated with Colby Covington, Inc., as of now," Covington said in a video interview. "I'm my own team."

