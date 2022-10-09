2022 MLB Free Agents: Rumors and Predictions for Aaron Judge, Carlos Rodón & More

1 of 3

Aaron Judge (Cooper Neill/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Judge is unquestionably the biggest name slated to reach free agency. The New York Yankees slugger had a historic season in 2022, finishing with an AL-record 62 home runs.

The epic run will only increase the market value of the talented 30-year-old.

ESPN's Kiley McDaniel recently polled 14 anonymous MLB executives about Judge's projected contract value. The predictions averaged out to 8.6 years and just below $320 million.

The general expectation is that Judge will return to New York on a massive multi-year deal, as ESPN's Buster Olney noted earlier this week. However, the potential for a bidding war is very real.

"I can tell you this, people around baseball are skeptical that he would leave the Yankees and that they would actually let him leave," Olney said on Get Up. "That said, there is going to be an opportunity for an inspired owner of another team—maybe it's the Giants—to jump in with a big number."

It will surprise no one if teams like the San Francisco Giants, New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers get in on the bidding—and really, any other franchise that isn't shy about spending in free agency.

The expectation here, however, is that Judge's power, profile and superstar status are too great for the Yankees to ignore. He's the face of a franchise that loves to be in the spotlight, and New York will pay to keep Judge around. The price? A bit more than the $35.5 million annually that Mike Trout got from the Los Angeles Angels.



Prediction: Judge signs an eight-year, $290 million deal with the Yankees

