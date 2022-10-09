Best and Worst Booking Decisions of WWE Extreme Rules 2022 Results

3 of 4

"I Quit" matches can be hit or miss but what Edge and Finn Balor created Saturday night was perfect from start to finish.

Tonally, it worked because was essentially an old-school ECW match told in the same city where Tommy Dreamer and Raven beat the hell out of each other every week and some of the same die-hards in attendance had witnessed in the cramped sweatbox known as the ECW Arena.

It was a brawl that took the stars through the stands, back to the ring and leaned heavily on storyline elements at the finish. Judgment Day predictably emerged to help Edge while Rey Mysterio rushed the ring moments later, only to be brutally and unapologetically beaten down by his son, Dominik.

Edge got a measure of revenge of the second-generation star, kicking him low and shoving him away in a scene eerily similar to that of Dominik's betrayal of The Rated R Superstar back at Clash at the Castle. It was a nice nod to that particular creative decision and proof of the booking team's attention to detail.

Then Beth Phoenix came to the aid of her husband, stared down and then brawled with Rhea Ripley. It was the presence of The Glamazon that brought about the finish, which saw Balor force "I Quit" out of Edge on the premise that Judgment Day would go through with a heinous con-chair-to to Phoenix.

Then did it anyway.

It was a great series of spots, a plausible finish and fantastic heel work from a Judgment Day faction that is infinitely better than the overthought mess it had been under the previous creative regime.

On top of that, Balor scored a much-needed victory and Edge now has the added motivation he needs to further battle an oppressive force that has made life hell for him here in 2022. Just great stuff all around and, hopefully, something Paul Heyman and those who fondly remember the height of ECW can appreciate.