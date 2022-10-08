Pelicans' Jaxson Hayes out at Least 2 Weeks After Suffering Torn UCL Injury in Elbow

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The New Orleans Pelicans announced that center Jaxson Hayes suffered a torn ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in his left elbow during his team's 107-101 preseason win over the Detroit Pistons on Friday.

Hayes will undergo rehab and will be reevaluated in two weeks.

The 22-year-old Hayes is entering his fourth NBA season after the Pels selected him with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2019 draft.

Hayes averaged 9.3 points on 61.6 percent shooting and 4.5 rebounds in 20.0 minutes per game last year. He played in 70 games with 28 starts.

Due to the Pels' two-week evaluation timeline, the big man will now miss the start of the regular season, which takes place on Oct. 19 when the Pels face the Brooklyn Nets on the road. He was slated to back up center Jonas Valančiūnas off the bench.

Without him, look for Willy Hernangómez to be the backup 5. Hernangómez averaged 9.1 points and 6.8 rebounds in 16.3 minutes per game last year.

Starting forwards Zion Williamson and Herbert Jones, as well as backup big men Larry Nance Jr. and Naji Marshall, should round out the frontcourt rotation alongside Valančiūnas and Hernangómez.