    CJ Stroud, Ohio State Hyped as True No. 1 CFB Team After Michigan State Rout

    Erin WalshOctober 8, 2022

    COLUMBUS, OHIO - OCTOBER 01: C.J. Stroud #7 of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks to pass during the third quarter of a game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Ohio Stadium on October 01, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images)
    Ben Jackson/Getty Images

    The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes remain undefeated after beating the unranked Michigan State Spartans 49-20 on Saturday at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Michigan.

    Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud continued his Heisman-worthy campaign, completing 21 of 26 passes for 361 yards and six touchdowns against one interception before being replaced by Kyle McCord at the end of the third quarter with Ohio State up 49-13.

    Stroud became the first player in Big Ten history with three career games of six passing touchdowns, per ESPN's Tom VanHaaren.

    Emeka Egbuka and Marvin Harrison Jr. led the receiving unit, catching a combined 12 passes for 274 yards and four touchdowns, while TreVeyon Henderson led running backs with 19 carries for 118 yards and one score.

    The Ohio State defense was also solid, as it limited the Michigan State offense to 202 total yards and two touchdowns.

    After the win, fans touted Ohio State as the true No. 1 in college football over current No. 1 Alabama and No. 2 Georgia:

    Blake T. Biscardi @BlakeBiscardi

    Ohio State is the real No. 1 team in the country. Change my mind

    RJ Young @RJ_Young

    Ohio State responded like a No. 1-ranked team should.

    Curtis @Curtos07

    As much as I detest them, I don't understand how Ohio State is not the No. 1 ranked team in the country. At the very least, they should be ahead of Georgia.

    Willie Lutz @willie_lutz

    Alright, I’ve seen enough. Ohio State is the best team in the country right now.<br><br>They should be #1, even though nothing will change until the CFP rankings come out.

    Jason Lawhead @JasonLawhead

    Nobody has the played the best &amp; increasingly better football each week than Ohio State has, the fact they are not nearly a consensus #1 is a crock…

    Juju @JuliusDjimon

    Y’all tell me how Ohio State isn’t the #1 team

    Matthew McConnell @mattycoyotestv

    Ohio State is the best team I’ve seen all season. Hands down. Not even close. Should be #1 if it weren’t for <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SEC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SEC</a> bias. They absolutely pound the opposition. A 5-star goes out and is replaced by another 5-star.

    Colin Harris @ColinHarris06

    Actually comical Ohio State isn’t ranked #1

    Noah Buchholtz @noahbuchholtz

    I firmly believe that Ohio State should be the number 1 team in the country.

    Nick Fink @finkn23

    Ohio State is clearly the best team in the country at this point.

    Danny 🇱🇧 @MiamiDannySC

    Ohio State is the best college football team in my estimation

    Chris Knore @CSpark__

    Sigh Ohio State looks like the best team in college football

    Tanner @tkremer10

    So, can we all agree that Ohio State is currently the best team in college football?

    Ohio State has arguably looked like the best team in college football for the last few weeks, but it probably won't surpass Alabama or Georgia for the No. 1 ranking next week, especially if those two teams win their respective matchups this weekend.

    The Buckeyes will be back in action on Oct. 22 against Iowa.

