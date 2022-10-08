CJ Stroud, Ohio State Hyped as True No. 1 CFB Team After Michigan State Rout

Ben Jackson/Getty Images

The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes remain undefeated after beating the unranked Michigan State Spartans 49-20 on Saturday at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Michigan.

Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud continued his Heisman-worthy campaign, completing 21 of 26 passes for 361 yards and six touchdowns against one interception before being replaced by Kyle McCord at the end of the third quarter with Ohio State up 49-13.

Stroud became the first player in Big Ten history with three career games of six passing touchdowns, per ESPN's Tom VanHaaren.

Emeka Egbuka and Marvin Harrison Jr. led the receiving unit, catching a combined 12 passes for 274 yards and four touchdowns, while TreVeyon Henderson led running backs with 19 carries for 118 yards and one score.

The Ohio State defense was also solid, as it limited the Michigan State offense to 202 total yards and two touchdowns.

After the win, fans touted Ohio State as the true No. 1 in college football over current No. 1 Alabama and No. 2 Georgia:

Ohio State has arguably looked like the best team in college football for the last few weeks, but it probably won't surpass Alabama or Georgia for the No. 1 ranking next week, especially if those two teams win their respective matchups this weekend.

The Buckeyes will be back in action on Oct. 22 against Iowa.