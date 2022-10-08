Atlanta United's Santiago Sosa Suspended 3 Games by MLS for Use of Anti-Gay Slur

Andrew Katsampes/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Major League Soccer has suspended and fined Atlanta United's Santiago Sosa for three games after he used an anti-gay slur during a match earlier this month, per ESPN.

The 23-year-old used an anti-gay slur during Atlanta United's Oct. 1 matchup against the New England Revolution. Santiago has since apologized to the player the slur was directed at, according to a statement released by the club:

"Atlanta United is aware of Santiago Sosa's use of offensive language during last week's match. The club does not condone the use of harmful or disrespectful language towards any person.

"Santiago is extremely remorseful and personally apologized to the New England Revolution player. He has also requested additional resources from Major League Soccer's Players Association to grow from this incident.

"The club will ensure this moment serves as an opportunity to reaffirm Atlanta United's deeply held values of inclusion, respect and unity to all of our players and staff."

In addition to being fined and suspended, Sosa is required to take LGBTQ+ Allyship training.

Sosa will be sidelined for Atlanta United's final game of the season against New York City FC on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and will also miss the opening two matches of the 2023 campaign.

Atlanta United added Sosa on a transfer from Club Atlético River Plate in February 2021. He has appeared in 46 games, including 40 starts, for the franchise since 2021.

The Argentine has notched just one goal since joining Atlanta United.