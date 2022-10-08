Guardians, Rays Set MLB Record for Longest Scoreless Postseason Game

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Game 2 of the American League Wild Card Series between the Tampa Bay Rays and Cleveland Guardians set a new Major League Baseball record for offensive futility.

Per MLB.com's Sarah Langs, it is the first playoff game ever without a single run scored through 13 innings.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.