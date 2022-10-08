X

    Guardians, Rays Set MLB Record for Longest Scoreless Postseason Game

    Adam WellsOctober 8, 2022

    CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 08: Amed Rosario #1 of the Cleveland Guardians reacts after striking out in the eleventh inning against the Tampa Bay Rays in game two of the Wild Card Series at Progressive Field on October 08, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
    Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

    Game 2 of the American League Wild Card Series between the Tampa Bay Rays and Cleveland Guardians set a new Major League Baseball record for offensive futility.

    Per MLB.com's Sarah Langs, it is the first playoff game ever without a single run scored through 13 innings.

    Sarah Langs @SlangsOnSports

    this is the first game in postseason history to be scoreless thru 13 innings

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.