    Chris Nikic Becomes 1st Athlete with Down Syndrome to Finish Ironman Championship

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIOctober 8, 2022

    KAILUA KONA, HAWAII - OCTOBER 06: Chris Nikic swims to the start line during the Ironman World Championships on October 06, 2022 in Kailua Kona, Hawaii. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images for IRONMAN)
    Chris Nikic became the first person with Down syndrome to complete the Ironman World Championship after finishing the 140.6-mile race Thursday.

    IRONMAN Triathlon

    @ChrisNikic has shown the world again that #AnythingIsPossible. YOU ARE AN IRONMAN 🔥♥️💯👏🏼

    As noted by Brian Meltzer of Outside, the triathlon consists of a 2.4-mile swim, a 112-mile bike ride and a 26.2-mile run. With the help of his volunteer guide, Dan Grieb, the 23-year-old Nikic finished the race in 16 hours, 31 minutes and 27 seconds. He completed the event, which took place in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, with nearly a full half hour to spare before the 17-hour cutoff time.

    Nikic's latest accomplishment comes nearly two years after he became the first person with Down syndrome to complete an Ironman triathlon thanks to his efforts at the Florida Ironman in November 2020.

    News 6 WKMG

    TRULY INSPIRING | Central Florida's own Chris Nikic became the first athlete with Down syndrome to complete the Ironman triathlon. His motto is inspiring others to try 1% more each day.

    Nikic also completed the New York City Marathon in Nov. 2021.

    SportsCenter

    On Sunday, @ChrisNikic completed the New York City Marathon.

This comes exactly one year after he made history by becoming the first person with Down syndrome to complete an @IRONMANtri 👏

    ESPN highlighted his story on SC Featured in March 2021:

    Nikic won the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance at the 2021 ESPYS later that summer.

