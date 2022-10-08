Chris Nikic Becomes 1st Athlete with Down Syndrome to Finish Ironman Championship

Tom Pennington/Getty Images for IRONMAN

Chris Nikic became the first person with Down syndrome to complete the Ironman World Championship after finishing the 140.6-mile race Thursday.

As noted by Brian Meltzer of Outside, the triathlon consists of a 2.4-mile swim, a 112-mile bike ride and a 26.2-mile run. With the help of his volunteer guide, Dan Grieb, the 23-year-old Nikic finished the race in 16 hours, 31 minutes and 27 seconds. He completed the event, which took place in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, with nearly a full half hour to spare before the 17-hour cutoff time.

Nikic's latest accomplishment comes nearly two years after he became the first person with Down syndrome to complete an Ironman triathlon thanks to his efforts at the Florida Ironman in November 2020.

Nikic also completed the New York City Marathon in Nov. 2021.

ESPN highlighted his story on SC Featured in March 2021:

Nikic won the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance at the 2021 ESPYS later that summer.