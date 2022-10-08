WWE Rumors: Sarah Logan to Be Revealed After New 'Valhalla Awaits' Segments

Photo credit: WWE.com

The woman featured in the cryptic "Valhalla awaits" vignette on Friday night's episode of SmackDown was reportedly Sarah Logan, signaling her impending return to WWE.

According to Fightful Select (h/t Manik Aftab of Ringside News), the plan is for Logan to return alongside The Viking Raiders, which would be a natural fit since she is married to Erik.

In Friday's vignette, a woman and man could be heard talking, but their faces were not shown. It unquestionably had an aesthetic consistent with The Viking Raiders' presentation, and the female voice sounded like Logan.

The 29-year-old Logan was under contract with WWE from 2014 until her release in 2020 amid a rash of budget cuts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Logan was perhaps best known in WWE for being one-third of The Riott Squad with Ruby Riott and current SmackDown women's champion Liv Morgan.

After getting released, Logan took some time away from wrestling and had her first child with Erik, but she made her in-ring return in the 2022 women's Royal Rumble match as a surprise entrant.

While that didn't immediately lead to a full-time return, Triple H taking over as head of WWE creative following the retirement of Vince McMahon in July perhaps increased the likelihood of Logan being re-signed.

Triple H was chiefly responsible for signing and developing Logan in NXT, and he has not hesitated to bring back some of his NXT favorites who were released from the company.

The Viking Raiders also had their greatest success in WWE under Triple H, as they were dominant NXT tag team champions who never lost the titles before getting called up to the main roster.

Triple H figures to be heavily invested in the overall act on SmackDown moving forward, meaning Logan should have a sizable role upon returning.

