WWE Rumors: Daniel Cormier's Contract Only for Extreme Rules; 'No Plans' for Future

Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC

Former UFC star Daniel Cormier's appearance at Extreme Rules on Saturday is reportedly only slated to be a one-time deal for him in WWE.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t WrestlingInc's Matthew Wilkinson), Cormier has not signed any type of long-term contract with WWE, meaning there are no plans for him beyond Extreme Rules.

Cormier, who is a longtime wrestling fan and a former UFC champion in two different weight classes, is scheduled to serve as the special guest referee for the Fight Pit match between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle at Extreme Rules.

Given that there is no obvious opponent set up for Brock Lesnar when he returns from his hiatus, and the fact that Lesnar and Cormier have some history, there had been speculation that WWE would reportedly try to book a match between them.

Back at UFC 226 in 2018, Lesnar stepped into the Octagon following Cormier's win over Stipe Miocic. Lesnar shoved DC, which was seemingly the start of a build toward a fight between them, but it never came to fruition.

Despite the obvious links between Cormier and Lesnar, Cormier made it clear this week that there have been no discussions about him and The Beast Incarnate having a match.

During an interview with ESPN MMA's Marc Raimondi (h/t Smita Singha Roy of ThirstyForNews.com), Cormier said the following:

"I've not heard anything. That's the thing, right? When something like this happens, and this was, honestly, very good for me because people started to talk. People started talking about, 'Oh my goodness, I remember when him and Brock were in the Octagon and they were supposed to fight.' So, it seems to make a lot of sense. But as you know, just because something makes sense, it doesn't mean that it's going to happen. So, no, there is no talk of me fighting Brock Lesnar."

While there may not be any immediate plans for Cormier to do more in WWE, that doesn't mean something won't be worked out in the future.

Cormier has a great appreciation for pro wrestling, and since he is retired from MMA, he presumably would have the time and capability to commit to a wrestling career in WWE if the opportunity presents itself.

WWE rarely shies away from bringing in athletes or celebrities who made their name elsewhere and have crossover appeal, and Cormier fits the bill.

Cormier will play his role as referee on Saturday, but given how many surprises have already occurred during Triple H's tenure as head of WWE creative, an appearance by Lesnar and confrontation with Cormier at Extreme Rules can't be completely ruled out despite the report.

