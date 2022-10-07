X

    Luis Castillo's 'Iconic' Outing Hyped by Twitter as Mariners Beat Blue Jays in Game 1

    Erin WalshOctober 7, 2022

    TORONTO, ON - OCTOBER 07: Luis Castillo #21 of the Seattle Mariners reacts at the end of the sixth inning during Game One of the AL Wild Card series against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on October 7, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
    Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

    The Seattle Mariners defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 4-0 on Friday night at Rogers Centre in the first game of the American League Wild Card Series, which is a best-of-three series to determine who reaches the ALDS.

    Seattle third baseman Eugenio Suárez got things started with an RBI double off Alek Manoah before catcher Cal Raleigh blasted a two-run home run to give the Mariners a 3-0 first-inning lead.

    Suárez recorded his second RBI of the game in the fifth inning, driving in Julio Rodríguez on a groundout to extend Seattle's lead to 4-0.

    It wasn't the batting that caught the attention of baseball fans on social media, though. It was Luis Castillo.

    The Mariners starting pitcher had an impressive outing in just his second career postseason game and first in a Seattle uniform. The 29-year-old tossed 7.1 innings, allowing six hits and no runs while striking out five before being replaced by Andrés Muñoz.

    Seattle acquired Castillo from the Cincinnati Reds at the trade deadline to bolster its rotation heading into the postseason. That trade has paid dividends, and now the right-hander is being praised on social media:

    MLB @MLB

    Ace stuff from Luis Castillo. <a href="https://t.co/EeCxbwrcCE">pic.twitter.com/EeCxbwrcCE</a>

    Luis Castillo's 'Iconic' Outing Hyped by Twitter as Mariners Beat Blue Jays in Game 1
    Chris Castellani @Castellani2014

    That’s an iconic performance by Luis Castillo. Dirrrty

    Jesse Rubinoff @jesserubinoff

    Hard to believe Luis Castillo has ever allowed a run in his career.

    Alyssa Charlston @Alyssacharlston

    This doesn't look like Luis Castillo's second-ever playoff appearance. He's looked so calm from the start in a hostile environment.

    Mina Kimes @minakimes

    Luis Castillo….hot damn 🔥 <a href="https://t.co/P0AsEIphSW">pic.twitter.com/P0AsEIphSW</a>

    Jared Smith @jaredleesmith

    So maybe the Mariners actually underpaid for Luis Castillo

    Molly Knight @molly_knight

    The Mariners sent three of their top five prospects to the Reds for Luis Castillo, hoping he would do this. And he did it.

    Bob Nightengale @BNightengale

    Luis Castillo has been everything the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Mariners?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Mariners</a> needed, and much, much more. <a href="https://t.co/nVhXNQOYR6">https://t.co/nVhXNQOYR6</a>

    Alex Barth @RealAlexBarth

    An old-school playoff start from Luis Castillo. That was awesome.

    Larry Stone @StoneLarry

    An absolute masterpiece by Luis Castillo. Jerry Dipoto acquired him from the Reds, at considerable cost in prospects, precisely with this type of October performance in mind.

    Mike Petriello @mike_petriello

    There's "dealing," and then there's what Luis Castillo is doing right now.

    Mariners Sea Us Rise (SUR) @MarinersSUR

    Luis castillo was impossibly good today. Just electric stuff. Top notch command and top notch composure.<br><br>This jays offense is elite and he was in control all night <br><br>I expected a good outing but that was unexpected <br><br>Dominant

    Eduardo M. Peñalver @SeattleU_Pres

    Luis Castillo is a golden god.

    Ryan Ehrmantrout @RyanEhrmantrout

    That was an unbelievable performance by Luis Castillo. That man has ice in his veins. Wow. For once I am speechless. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Mariners?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Mariners</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SeaUsRise?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SeaUsRise</a>

    If the Mariners reach the ALDS, they'll be hoping Castillo can put together a similar performance against the Houston Astros, who were the best team in the American League during the regular season.

    The Mariners and Blue Jays are back in action on Saturday in Game 2. Seattle can punch its ticket to Houston with a win.

