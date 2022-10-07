X

    Video: LeBron James' Golf Swing Goes Viral After Lakers Star Visits TopGolf

    Doric SamOctober 7, 2022

    Ethan Miller/Getty Images

    LeBron James is one of the greatest athletes of all time, but it doesn't look like he'll be taking his talents to the golf course anytime soon.

    A viral video emerged showing the Los Angeles Lakers star at TopGolf taking an unimpressive practice swing with a club that might not have been suited for him:

    With a swing like that, the 37-year-old is likely to stick to the basketball court. He also played football in high school, and he would've been a matchup nightmare at 6'8", 265 pounds had he stuck with it.

    James is entering his 20th season in the NBA. The 18-time All-Star is hoping to help lead the Lakers to another NBA championship, which would be the fifth of his already legendary career.

