NBA Trade Rumors: Mo Bamba Linked to Heat, Nets; Exec Floats Lakers as Landing Spot

AP Photo/Rusty Jones

Ahead of the 2022-23 season, Orlando Magic center Mohamed Bamba is reportedly drawing trade interest from multiple teams.

According to Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports, the Miami Heat, Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers have all been named as potential landing spots for the 24-year-old big man. An Eastern Conference executive outlined how each team would go after him:

"I think if you are a team like the Lakers and you’ve been so careful with the two picks they have (2027 and 2029), a young player like Bamba, that is why you save those picks, if he comes available. He’s someone the Heat have been interested in, too, and they might have to give up a young guy and a pick to get him. The Nets, he grew up in New York, they would like to have him, too. I am not sure they have enough young assets to send back but if the Magic like Cam Thomas, that can work."

Bamba re-signed with the Magic this offseason on a two-year deal worth $20.6 million. Deveney pointed out that since Bamba received a raise as part of his new deal, he won't be eligible to be traded until January. The second year of his deal also isn't guaranteed, so there's a chance he'll test free agency next summer.

"I thought it was a steal and a really smart thing they did by signing him, giving him ($10.3) million, (plus) an option for next year," the executive said. "That is very, very friendly to the team. He could be a really big commodity this winter or next summer."

The sixth pick in 2018, Bamba is coming off his best season. He appeared in 71 games and made 69 starts in 2021-22, averaging 10.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.7 blocks, all of which were career highs. He still has a ways to go to become the defensive anchor he was projected to be when he was coming out of Texas, but he appears to be on the right track.

Bamba is set to play behind fellow 2018 top-10 pick Wendell Carter Jr. at center. If he makes the most out of his time on the floor, it will only draw more interest from teams looking to add a young, developing big man.

The Magic will open their season on Oct. 19 against the Detroit Pistons.