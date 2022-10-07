José Ramírez Touted as Underrated MLB Star After Leading Guardians to Win vs. Rays

José Ramírez (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

José Ramírez was the toast of MLB Twitter on Friday after hitting a two-run home run in the Cleveland Guardians' 2-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 1 of the teams' Wild Card Series.

The third baseman's sixth-inning blast off Rays ace Shane McClanahan was the difference for the Guardians, who also received 7.2 innings of one-run, eight-strikeout ball from starter Shane Bieber to the delight of the home crowd at Progressive Field.

Here's a look at some social-media reaction to Ramírez's latest standout moment following a regular season in which he ranked 13th among MLB hitters in FanGraphs' WAR (6.2):

Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase also played a key role in the series-opening victory, recording the last four outs to secure a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three matchup.

Rays center fielder Jose Siri posted the only run for the visitors with a solo homer in the sixth.

As expected, it was a mostly pitching-dominated game with the two clubs combining for just 11 hits while the pitchers racked up 16 strikeouts.

Game 2 is scheduled for 12:07 p.m. ET on Saturday at Progressive Field. The expected pitching matchup will see Tampa's Tyler Glasnow take on Cleveland's Triston McKenzie.

A Guardians victory would send them into a Division Series clash with the New York Yankees. A Rays win would lead to a decisive Game 3 on Sunday.