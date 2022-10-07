X

    José Ramírez Touted as Underrated MLB Star After Leading Guardians to Win vs. Rays

    Tim Daniels@@TimDanielsBRFeatured Columnist IVOctober 7, 2022

    CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 07: Jose Ramirez #11 of the Cleveland Guardians hits a two RBI home run in the sixth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays in game one of the Wild Card Series at Progressive Field on October 07, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
    José Ramírez (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

    José Ramírez was the toast of MLB Twitter on Friday after hitting a two-run home run in the Cleveland Guardians' 2-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 1 of the teams' Wild Card Series.

    Cleveland Guardians @CleGuardians

    To those previously unaware, please meet José Ramírez.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ForTheLand?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ForTheLand</a> <a href="https://t.co/EtPBaZ8Bdt">pic.twitter.com/EtPBaZ8Bdt</a>

    The third baseman's sixth-inning blast off Rays ace Shane McClanahan was the difference for the Guardians, who also received 7.2 innings of one-run, eight-strikeout ball from starter Shane Bieber to the delight of the home crowd at Progressive Field.

    Here's a look at some social-media reaction to Ramírez's latest standout moment following a regular season in which he ranked 13th among MLB hitters in FanGraphs' WAR (6.2):

    Gabe @PlayoffTanaka_

    It's crazy that despite Jose Ramirez being one of the best players in baseball for the last 7 years he still manages to be criminally underrated

    Jarod Antonovich @JarodAntonovich

    I love jose ramirez. One of the most underrated talents in the league

    Ethan @ethanfolden

    Every time I go a couple months without watching the Guardians I forget how good Jose Ramirez actually is. Straight electric

    Ken Tremendous @KenTremendous

    Jose Ramirez is wearing a chain with a pendant that holds a picture of himself wearing a chain, in case you need a rooting interest this off-season.

    CBS Sports @CBSSports

    Jose Ramirez's chain featuring a pic of him wearing a chain will forever be legendary 🔥 <a href="https://t.co/PV6fGrglmB">pic.twitter.com/PV6fGrglmB</a>

    Jeff Passan @JeffPassan

    Jose Ramirez is a great baseball player. Not really good. Genuinely great.

    Garrett Knowles @Gknowles7

    Shane Bieber is a stud. He and Jose Ramirez don’t get talked about near enough.

    Paramount Sports MLB @paramountmlb

    HIS NAME IS J-RAM AND HE'S A TOP 10 HITTER IN BASEBALL.

    Aaron Goldhammer @HammerNation19

    Jose Ramirez is quickly rising up the list of the greatest Cleveland baseball players ever…

    Jon Morosi @jonmorosi

    Tom Hamilton with a great (and accurate) statement about Cleveland’s superstar, a moment ago on the radio broadcast: “There’s not a more intelligent player in the game than José Ramírez.” <a href="https://twitter.com/CleGuardians?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CleGuardians</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/MLBNetwork?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MLBNetwork</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/LasMayores?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@LasMayores</a>

    Nick @nlck22

    Jose Ramirez is the King of Cleveland.

    Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase also played a key role in the series-opening victory, recording the last four outs to secure a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three matchup.

    Rays center fielder Jose Siri posted the only run for the visitors with a solo homer in the sixth.

    As expected, it was a mostly pitching-dominated game with the two clubs combining for just 11 hits while the pitchers racked up 16 strikeouts.

    Game 2 is scheduled for 12:07 p.m. ET on Saturday at Progressive Field. The expected pitching matchup will see Tampa's Tyler Glasnow take on Cleveland's Triston McKenzie.

    A Guardians victory would send them into a Division Series clash with the New York Yankees. A Rays win would lead to a decisive Game 3 on Sunday.

