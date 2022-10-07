José Ramírez Touted as Underrated MLB Star After Leading Guardians to Win vs. Rays

José Ramírez Touted as Underrated MLB Star After Leading Guardians to Win vs. RaysOctober 7, 2022
José Ramírez was the toast of MLB Twitter on Friday after hitting a two-run home run in the Cleveland Guardians' 2-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 1 of the teams' Wild Card Series.
The third baseman's sixth-inning blast off Rays ace Shane McClanahan was the difference for the Guardians, who also received 7.2 innings of one-run, eight-strikeout ball from starter Shane Bieber to the delight of the home crowd at Progressive Field.
Here's a look at some social-media reaction to Ramírez's latest standout moment following a regular season in which he ranked 13th among MLB hitters in FanGraphs' WAR (6.2):
Jon Morosi @jonmorosi
Tom Hamilton with a great (and accurate) statement about Cleveland’s superstar, a moment ago on the radio broadcast: “There’s not a more intelligent player in the game than José Ramírez.” <a href="https://twitter.com/CleGuardians?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CleGuardians</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/MLBNetwork?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MLBNetwork</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/LasMayores?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@LasMayores</a>
Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase also played a key role in the series-opening victory, recording the last four outs to secure a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three matchup.
Rays center fielder Jose Siri posted the only run for the visitors with a solo homer in the sixth.
As expected, it was a mostly pitching-dominated game with the two clubs combining for just 11 hits while the pitchers racked up 16 strikeouts.
Game 2 is scheduled for 12:07 p.m. ET on Saturday at Progressive Field. The expected pitching matchup will see Tampa's Tyler Glasnow take on Cleveland's Triston McKenzie.
A Guardians victory would send them into a Division Series clash with the New York Yankees. A Rays win would lead to a decisive Game 3 on Sunday.