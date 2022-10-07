Logan Thomas, Will Dissly, Top Waiver-Wire TEs to Target After Kyle Pitts' Injury

Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Fantasy managers who have been anticipating a Kyle Pitts breakout game will have to wait at least one more week.

The Atlanta Falcons tight end will miss Sunday's contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers because of a hamstring injury.

Like many players at the position, Pitts has been a fantasy disappointment thus far. He only has 150 yards and 10 receptions with no touchdowns on 22 targets through four games.

Tight end has been a complete wasteland in fantasy outside of Travis Kelce, T.J. Hockenson and Mark Andrews. Those are the only three players averaging at least 15 points per game in PPR scoring leagues.

There aren't many great streaming options to potentially replace Pitts in your lineup this week, but here are a few that may not completely wreck your lineup.

Logan Thomas, Washington Commanders (Rostered: 21 percent of Yahoo leagues; 28 percent of ESPN leagues)

Betting on any pass-catcher playing with Carson Wentz is an immediate red flag, but our pickings are slim here. It also helps that the Washington Commanders have a favorable matchup against the Tennessee Titans.

The Titans are tied with the Seattle Seahawks for the fourth-most passing yards allowed per game (274.0). They are tied with Falcons and Jets for sixth-most points allowed per game (25.3).

Tight ends have feasted on the Titans defense through four games, as Tennessee is allowing an average of 14.7 points per game to the position in PPR scoring.

In their 24-17 win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 4, Tennessee let Mo Alie-Cox go off for 85 yards and two touchdowns on six receptions.

Thomas has 106 receiving yards and one touchdown on 13 receptions (20 targets) in four games. The 31-year-old is averaging 3.4 yards per catch in the past two weeks.

Wentz is capable of putting together a good game every now and then. He did have 650 passing yards and seven touchdowns in the first two games of the season.

You have to really squint if you want to see it, but there's a window for Thomas to turn in a respectable performance against a suspect defense in Week 5.

Will Dissly, Seattle Seahawks (Rostered: 12 percent of Yahoo leagues; 6 percent of ESPN leagues)

The Geno Smith era has gotten off to a fantastic start for the Seattle Seahawks. The offense ranks 11th in scoring (23.8 points per game) and passing yards (246.3). Smith has six touchdown passes and league-best 77.3 completion percentage.

The past two weeks against the Atlanta Falcons and Detroit Lions have certainly helped the Seahawks pad some of their stats. They had more yards against the Lions (555) than they did in their first two games against the Denver Broncos and San Francisco 49ers combined (469).

In Week 5, the Seahawks take on the New Orleans Saints at the Caesars Superdome. While the Saints defense doesn't look to be at the level of the Broncos or 49ers, their coverage in the passing game has been outstanding.

New Orleans is only allowing 203.5 yards per game through the air. Opposing quarterbacks only have three touchdown passes against this unit through four games.

All of this is to suggest big plays to Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf likely won't be available. Will Dissly is currently the No. 10 fantasy tight end despite only having 116 yards on 12 receptions.

The overwhelming majority of Dissly's fantasy value stems from how he's turned three of those 12 receptions into touchdowns. While that ratio isn't going to be sustainable over the long haul, it does highlight the strong rapport he's already built with Smith.

Dissly's three touchdowns through four games matches his total from the previous two seasons combined. If there's a matchup on the schedule that seems to favor a big target day for Dissly, it's this week against the Saints.

Tyler Conklin, New York Jets (Rostered: 40 percent of Yahoo leagues; 42 percent of ESPN leagues)

An up-and-down start to the season for the New York Jets hasn't overshadowed the fact that their pass catchers are pretty good. Corey Davis leads the team with 261 yards and 17.4 yards per reception. Rookie Garrett Wilson has 39 targets and 255 yards through four games.

Tight end Tyler Conklin has been a solid fantasy player thus far. He only had 16 receiving yards in Week 1, but he did record four catches and a touchdown. The Central Michigan alum is averaging 7.3 targets, 5.7 catches and 58.7 yards per game over the past three weeks.

Conklin's 46.2 PPR fantasy points rank eighth among all tight ends.

There's certainly some volatility for the Jets under center with Zach Wilson. The second-year quarterback played better in the second half in last week's win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, but he only completed 18 of 36 attempts for 252 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.

Wilson could have an easier time against a softer defense on Sunday. The Miami Dolphins rank 31st in passing yards allowed (299.3) and 25th in opponent completion percentage (68.2).

One promising sign for Conklin going forward is he did average a season-high 17.3 yards per catch against the Steelers. His five targets and three receptions were his fewest in a game thus far, but the potential for more explosive plays exists with Wilson.

