AEW Rampage and Battle of the Belts IV Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction Highlights

Friday's lineup (Credit: AEW)

Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of AEW Rampage on October 7.

This episode was two hours long and marked the fourth Battle of the Belts special, so there was plenty of gold on the line.

Pac worked double duty Friday when he defended the trios titles alongside The Lucha Bros and his All-Atlantic Championship in a singles bout.

We saw Jade Cargill defend the TBS Championship and FTR put the Ring of Honor tag titles on the line. We also saw The Blackpool Combat Club in action in a big trios match.

Let's take a look at what happened during Friday's double-length episode of Rampage.