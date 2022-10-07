Nets' Ben Simmons: 'I've Got to Take Responsibility' for Turnovers After Loss to Heat

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

Ben Simmons had a rough outing in the Brooklyn Nets' 109-80 preseason loss to the Miami Heat on Thursday night with six turnovers in 25 minutes.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Simmons credited Miami's defensive foundation but pointed out he needs to be better.

"They have a great foundation defensively," he said. "... But that's on us too. And myself; I can't be turning the ball over. I'm the point guard. So I've got to take responsibility in terms of that."

Simmons wasn't the only Brooklyn player who was loose with the ball. The team had 26 turnovers, with four players in the starting five committing at least two giveaways.

When he wasn't turning the ball over, Simmons did show some of the ways he is going to help the Nets this season. The 26-year-old only scored four points on two field goals, but he also had 10 rebounds and four assists.

Simmons is still getting his legs back under him after missing the entire 2021-22 season. He scored six points (3-of-6 field goals) with four rebounds and five assists in Brooklyn's preseason opener against the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday.

The Nets are one of the biggest mysteries in the NBA coming into this season. Their foundation with Simmons, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving has the potential to compete with anyone in the league.

Predicting what the Nets will get from those players, though, is impossible. Durant has been great for them when he's played, but injuries have limited him to 90 games over the past three seasons combined.

Irving has a history of wearing out his welcome with teams in the past. He does have incentive to keep a low profile this season, as he hopes to secure a long-term contract as a free agent next summer.

Simmons has been an All-Star in each of the past three seasons he has played. If the Nets get the dynamic playmaker who helped elevate Philadelphia's defense to a top-10 unit in 2019-20 and 2020-21, they will be in the mix for a top-four seed in the Eastern Conference after entering the playoffs through the play-in last year.