Report: Lakers' Dennis Schröder Set to Fly to Los Angeles After Visa Issues Resolved

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

Lakers guard Dennis Schröder will fly into Los Angeles this weekend after issues with his Visa have been resolved, according to ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

Schröder, who is from Germany, has been unable to participate in Lakers training camp while working on Visa issues in his native country. It's unclear if he will play in the team's Sunday preseason game against the Golden State Warriors.

Lakers head coach Darvin Ham told reporters earlier this week that Schroder might need some extra time to get back into rhythm despite staying in shape while away from the team:

“He has his coaches over there that we communicate with. He’s doing the best he can to stay in rhythm and to stay in shape. But it’s nothing like NBA basketball, being in an NBA setting. So once he gets here, we’ll be able to throw him right into the deep end of the pool and see how he responds.

“But Dennis is a high-level player, super duper competitor — and takes great care of himself. So it should be a quick turnaround with him getting in a rhythm.”

However, Schröder did play for Germany in the FIBA EuroBasket tournament over the summer, averaging 22.1 points, 2.3 rebounds and 7.1 assists, so he may prove to be in a better rhythm than Ham expects.

The Lakers signed Schröder to a one-year deal last month after he spent the 2021-22 campaign split between the Boston Celtics and Houston Rockets. He averaged 13.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists in 64 games last season.

The 29-year-old was signed to provide some depth behind starting point guard Russell Westbrook. However, if Westbrook struggles like he did last season, Schröder could find himself starting for the Purple and Gold, as he did during the 2020-21 season.

In his first stint with the Lakers, Schröder started all 61 games he appeared in, averaging 15.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists while shooting 43.7 percent from the floor and 33.5 percent from deep.

The Lakers have lost each of their first two preseason games. After Thursday's preseason matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves, they have three more preseason games before opening the regular season Oct. 18 against the Golden State Warriors.