Heat Rumors: Victor Oladipo Could Play 'Huge Role' amid Jae Crowder Trade Buzz

The Miami Heat have high hopes for Victor Oladipo after re-signing the guard this offseason.

"The Heat are optimistic Oladipo can play a huge role," ESPN's Zach Lowe reported.

Though Miami reportedly is also interested in adding veteran Jae Crowder, Oladipo cannot be part of any trade until Jan. 15 after signing a new deal in July. Dewayne Dedmon and Caleb Martin are also ineligible to be traded until midseason, limiting potential options for a Crowder deal.

Crowder, who spent part of the 2019-20 season with the Heat, is currently on the trade block after an announcement from the Phoenix Suns that he won't attend training camp.

Shams Charania of Stadium listed the Heat, Boston Celtics, Memphis Grizzlies and Dallas Mavericks as potential landing spots for Crowder.

There is still plenty of hope for Oladipo to fill a key role for the Heat as they try to remain a top contender in the Eastern Conference.

The two-time All-Star has played just 60 total games over the past three seasons with three different organizations. A quad injury limited him to just eight regular-season games with the Heat last season.

Oladipo worked his way back at the end of the year, however, and showcased his upside when given the opportunity.

The veteran scored 40 points with 10 rebounds and seven assists in the regular-season finale, earning him a role in the postseason. He scored 23 in the series-clinching Game 5 of the first round against the Atlanta Hawks before adding another 23-point outing in the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics.

As Miami struggled with injuries throughout the postseason, Oladipo came through with a respectable 10.6 points per game in 15 appearances.

If he can stay healthy, the guard can provide some valuable scoring depth in 2022-23 behind Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo.