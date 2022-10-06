Former WWE Tough Enough Winner Sara Lee Dies at Age 30

Marc Pfitzenreuter/Getty Images

Former WWE Tough Enough winner Sara Lee has died at the age of 30, her mother announced Thursday.

Lee appeared on the comeback season of the WWE reality competition series in 2015, earning a one-year contract with the company. She was released from her contract in 2016.

The cause of Lee's death has not been announced. She posted a photo of herself on Instagram two days ago with a caption that read, "Celebrating finally being healthy enough to go to the gym 2 days in a row ... first ever sinus infection kicked my butt."

Lee was a surprising winner of Tough Enough, as she had been up for elimination five times before being named a finalist. The fans voted her as the winner, and she was also awarded $250,000 along with her WWE contract.

After beginning her training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Lee made her debut appearance at an NXT live event in January 2016 and delivered a heel promo. She made her in-ring debut later that month at a live event as part of a six-woman tag team match.

Following her release from WWE, Lee continued her wrestling training. In 2017, it was reported that she had joined the Team Vision Dojo/I Believe In Wrestling school in Orlando.

Lee was a mother to three children, two of whom she shared with her husband Wesley Blake, who is a former WWE superstar.