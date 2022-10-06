Tiger Woods 'Fairly Certain' to Play 2022 PNC Championship, Friend Notah Begay Says

COREY SIPKIN/AFP via Getty Images

Tiger Woods and his son Charlie put on a show at the 2021 PNC Championship, and it appears as if the all-time great will be back at the tournament this year.

His longtime friend Notah Begay discussed the 15-time major champion during an appearance on SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio (h/t Riley Hamel of Golfweek) and said he is "fairly certain" the Woods duo will play in December.

Begay also said Woods may even "surprise everybody" and play in an event during the fall.

Woods suffered serious leg injuries that required surgery and intensive rehab in a February 2021 car crash.

Since then, he played all four rounds in April's Masters and impressed with a one-under 71 in the first round before fading as the tournament progressed. He withdrew during May's PGA Championship and missed the cut in July's Open Championship.

Yet it was the 2021 PNC Championship in December when Woods made his return to golf after the crash.

Not only that, but he and his son Charlie also finished in second place behind John Daly and John Daly II and caught absolute fire in the second round by posting a tournament-record 11 birdies in a row on holes No. 7 through No. 17.

It is always appointment viewing when Woods hits the course, and it will surely be no different at the PNC Championship this year as he and his son look to put on an encore performance after last year's brilliance.

And he will surely be eyeing the title this time after coming up just short in 2021.